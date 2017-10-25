11 Woodland Nurseries That Will Inspire Your Decorating This Fall
Imagine cozying up with your baby in one of these adorably autumnal nurseries!
Rocky Mountain Nursery
This cool-toned mountain-inspired nursery is just as calming as mountains themselves, with trendy pale pastels and dark wood furniture keeping the design relevant throughout all four seasons.
Photo: Patterns and Prosecco
Snowcapped Mountain Nursery
Whites, creams, and pale grays make this room a snowy escape any newborn will enjoy--minus the frigid temperatures!
Photo: Jacquelyn Olexa on PhotoRank.Me
Birds In The Trees Nursery
Burnt orange and smokey gray furniture gives this nursery a warm, festive fall vibe, and the birds and trees wall decal gives your newborn something to inspire their dreams as they drift off to sleep.
Photo: iDecoroom.com
Bear-y Cute Nursery
Wood, trees, and various shades of brown, cream, and green give this woodland nursery a whimsical vibe, and who can ignore that adorable bear throw rug from Etsy seller ClaraLoo?
Photo: ClaraLoo on Etsy
Native American-Themed Nursery
Cozy, green, and beautifully painted, the trees that stretch across this nursery pay homage to the Native Americans that call this type of landscape home.
Photo: Jessica Ferrell on Pinterest
Woodland Nursery
Birch lampshades, whimsical mobiles and road signs, cream and olive tones, and a tee-pee complete this nursery's nature scene, which is just as relevant in the fall as it is in all four seasons.
Photo: Mary's Making
Rustic Chic Woodland Nursery
We can't get enough of the beautifully painted birch trees in this nursery, and the yellow, light brown, and cream accessories help to keep the room bright and autumnal.
Photo: Project Nursery
Gender-Neutral Woodland Nursery
This whimsical woodland nursery uses bright colors and white furniture to brighten up the space, and fun child-friendly decor, like a cartoon owl pillow, to give the space a more youthful vibe.
Photo: Shana Cunningham Designs
Mountain Life Nursery
Airplanes and brass detailing give this nursery a slightly more industrial feel, with grey, whites, creams, and yellows bringing color and brightness to the space. We'd love to wake up to that mountain view every morning!
Photo: Sew Many Way Kimi
Luxury Woods Nursery
Your infant will live the life of luxury in these high-fashion woods, with detailed trees on the wall, light washed wood and white metal furniture, and an abundance of wild life!
Photo: Milka Interiors/Karina Jade Photography on Instagram
Outdoor-Themed Nursery
We wouldn't blame you if you tried to move into this hand painted masterpiece yourself, complete with a festive mobile, throw pillows, and an old fashioned lantern.
Photo: Gray House Studio