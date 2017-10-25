New York Family Magazine
    • 11 Woodland Nurseries That Will Inspire Your Decorating This Fall

    Imagine cozying up with your baby in one of these adorably autumnal nurseries!

     By Brooke Schuldt
    • Rocky Mountain Nursery
      This cool-toned mountain-inspired nursery is just as calming as mountains themselves, with trendy pale pastels and dark wood furniture keeping the design relevant throughout all four seasons.

      Photo: Patterns and Prosecco

    • Snowcapped Mountain Nursery
      Whites, creams, and pale grays make this room a snowy escape any newborn will enjoy--minus the frigid temperatures!

      Photo: Jacquelyn Olexa on PhotoRank.Me

    • Birds In The Trees Nursery
      Burnt orange and smokey gray furniture gives this nursery a warm, festive fall vibe, and the birds and trees wall decal gives your newborn something to inspire their dreams as they drift off to sleep.

      Photo: iDecoroom.com

    • Bear-y Cute Nursery
      Wood, trees, and various shades of brown, cream, and green give this woodland nursery a whimsical vibe, and who can ignore that adorable bear throw rug from Etsy seller ClaraLoo?

      Photo: ClaraLoo on Etsy

    • Native American-Themed Nursery
      Cozy, green, and beautifully painted, the trees that stretch across this nursery pay homage to the Native Americans that call this type of landscape home.

      Photo: Jessica Ferrell on Pinterest

    • Woodland Nursery
      Birch lampshades, whimsical mobiles and road signs, cream and olive tones, and a tee-pee complete this nursery's nature scene, which is just as relevant in the fall as it is in all four seasons.

      Photo: Mary's Making

    • Rustic Chic Woodland Nursery
      We can't get enough of the beautifully painted birch trees in this nursery, and the yellow, light brown, and cream accessories help to keep the room bright and autumnal.

      Photo: Project Nursery

    • Gender-Neutral Woodland Nursery
      This whimsical woodland nursery uses bright colors and white furniture to brighten up the space, and fun child-friendly decor, like a cartoon owl pillow, to give the space a more youthful vibe.

      Photo: Shana Cunningham Designs

    • Mountain Life Nursery
      Airplanes and brass detailing give this nursery a slightly more industrial feel, with grey, whites, creams, and yellows bringing color and brightness to the space. We'd love to wake up to that mountain view every morning!

      Photo: Sew Many Way Kimi

    • Luxury Woods Nursery
      Your infant will live the life of luxury in these high-fashion woods, with detailed trees on the wall, light washed wood and white metal furniture, and an abundance of wild life!

      Photo: Milka Interiors/Karina Jade Photography on Instagram

    • Outdoor-Themed Nursery
      We wouldn't blame you if you tried to move into this hand painted masterpiece yourself, complete with a festive mobile, throw pillows, and an old fashioned lantern.

      Photo: Gray House Studio


