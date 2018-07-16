Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day Is One Event You Won’t Want To Miss

Join in on the largest one-day tennis and entertainment event in the world on August 25 for live music, tennis legends, and more!

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day is the largest one-day tennis and entertainment event in the world! Yes, you read that right, in the world! Families from all over have continually flocked to this event for over two decades, and you’ll definitely want to join alongside them this year!

This is a day for children (and parents!) to come enjoy a showcase of big-name artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, the Jonas Brothers, Fifth Harmony, and basically any other artist or group that would make every kids’ dreams come true.

In addition to performances by chart-topping artists, the event hosts celebrities and famous tennis players to help promote youth tennis and to encourage children to stay active and to develop healthy habits at an early age.

Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day ensures an unforgettable day for families in the area, but more importantly it benefits the USTA Foundation which helps fund the National Junior Tennis & Learning Network (NJTL). The NJTL is a nationwide group of over 500 nonprofit youth development organizations that provide free or low-cost tennis, education, and life-skills programming to more than 225,000 children each year. It was founded 48 years ago by Arthur Ashe, along with Charlie Pasarell and Sheridan Snyder.

Don’t miss out on this fun event that continues to give back to the prospering youth community! Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day is on August 25 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

For more information and to buy your tickets, head to AAKD.com.

