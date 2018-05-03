For Infants: BabyTime

With the BabyTime app, you get the opportunity to track all of the essentials of raising an infant from a single tracking screen. From nursing/breastfeeding and bottle feeding to a sleep tracker (it detects patterns and trends too!) or even how many diaper changes in a day, BabyTime App tracks it all so you can see how your child is doing. You can track as you go, or if you forget to track it at the time, you can easily add info later. Plus, the app is designed for one-hand operation, since your baby will obviously be in the other hand. Free, available on iOS and Android, babytimeapp.com