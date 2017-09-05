New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • An Apple A Day…

    The cutest apple-themed treats and gifts to help welcome autumn

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post
     By Mia Weber

    It’s officially September–which means it’s time for all the flavors of fall to work their way back into our consciousness. First up: Apples! Is there anything better than apple picking on a crisp fall afternoon? Or the smell of a fresh-baked apple pie? We can think of one thing: A whole host of apple-themed treats and gifts that kids and parents alike are sure to love.

    Click through the slider below for our favorite apples-tastic picks for fall 2017!

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue
    • New York Family Magazine

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides