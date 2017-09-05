An Apple A Day…
The cutest apple-themed treats and gifts to help welcome autumn
It’s officially September–which means it’s time for all the flavors of fall to work their way back into our consciousness. First up: Apples! Is there anything better than apple picking on a crisp fall afternoon? Or the smell of a fresh-baked apple pie? We can think of one thing: A whole host of apple-themed treats and gifts that kids and parents alike are sure to love.
Click through the slider below for our favorite apples-tastic picks for fall 2017!
Estella NYC Organic Baby Gift Set
Organic Baby Gift Set with Sleeveless Romper, Bonnet Hat & Apple Rattle, $106, estella-nyc.com
MOUTH Apple Picking Taster
MOUTH Apple Picking Taster, $86.50, mouth.com
Land of Nod Apple Orchard Crib Bedding
Land of Nod Apple Orchard Crib Bedding (3-Piece Set), $159, landofnod.com
Sugarfina Apple Pie Jellies
Sugarfina Apple Pie Jellies, $8.50, sugarfina.com
Anne-Claire Petit Giant Apple Pouf
Anne-Claire Petit Giant Apple Pouf from Perfectly Smitten, $295, perfectlysmitten.com
Fat Toad Farm Caramel Apple Kit
Fat Toad Farm Caramel Apple Kit from Terrain, $20, shopterrain.com
Hatley Apple Orchard Fuzzy Fleece Baby Bundlers
Hatley Apple Orchard Fuzzy Fleece Baby Bundlers, $55, hatley.com
Dawn Michelle Wolfe NYC Map Apple Collage
Dawn Michelle Wolfe NYC Map Apple Collage from Maisonette, $800, maisonette.com
Mini Rodini Green Apple Print Sweatshirt
Mini Rodini Green Apple Print Sweatshirt from Alex & Alexa, $35.40, alexandalexa.com
Art Wall Pendulum Clock, Apple Tree
Art Wall Pendulum Clock, Apple Tree from My Sweet Muffin, $34, mysweetmuffin.com