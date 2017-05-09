An Inside Look At The Intrepid Museum’s Special Exhibition: “Drones: Is The Sky The Limit?”

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will make history this Wednesday, May 10 when it officially unveils a special exhibit exclusively on drone technology at Pier 86, making it the first major museum exhibition in the United States dedicated entirely to pilotless aircraft.

Located inside a 6,000-square-foot pavilion–custom-made for this unique exhibition–“Drones: Is the Sky the Limit“ will offer visitors the chance to delve into the history of drone technology and learn more about its current uses in solving complex modern issues. From independent movies to the FDNY, the ways that drones–frequently referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs–have impacted the course of history and modern day life is substantial and diverse.

Throughout this exhibit, visitors can explore the impact and implications of drone technology on various industries, including infrastructure, agriculture, and meteorology, as well as learn about the ways pilotless aircraft have contributed to several conservation and humanitarian movements. All throughout their visit, guests are encouraged to think critically about what a future with such technology might hold–are flying cars in our future?

While visitors might be most captivated by the chance to operate a drone themselves, the exhibit will also feature numerous other interactive experiences, as well as historical artifacts, model airplanes, rare videos, and one-of-a-kind installations. Also on display are military and commercial drones, an Amazon home delivery drone prototype, human-carrying vehicles, and even Volantis, the flying dress worn by Lady Gaga during the launch party of her 2013 album, Artpop, now on display for the first time.

Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, said of the exhibit’s focus: “The advancement of pilotless aircraft over the past few decades is truly astonishing. This exhibition showcases the far-reaching impact of drones on countless human endeavors—from wildlife conservation and space exploration to artistic expression and our daily lives. “Drones: Is the Sky the Limit?“ gives visitors amazing insight into how far we have come and how this technology will shape the future.”

The Intrepid Museum plans to offer programs geared towards students, educators, and the general public that will further explore the increasingly popular drone technology and investigate its ethical implications through dialogue, real-life demonstrations, installations, and social gaming. The exhibition is open to the public until December 3, and is free to view with museum admission. Visit intrepidmuseum.org/drones for more details.