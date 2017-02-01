The American Museum of Natural History Is Preparing For A Major Expansion

New York City’s most famous museum is about to get a whole lot better.

Get ready NYC, in 2020 you will have access to a bigger and better American Museum of Natural History.

The Richard Gilder Science Center is set to bring enhanced access to educational resources and even bigger and better exhibits, all while adding a bit more wonder to life. One of its aims is to further educate visitors of all ages about the current unprecedented advancements of modern day science. The expansion will also address the life of insects on Earth, showcasing their multifaceted depth, as well as their vital relationship with Earth.

“It will help to fuel the gap in the public’s need for dynamic and trusted information,” says Ellen V. Futter, President of the American Museum of Natural History.

One of the major highlights coming to the Gilder Center is a glass-walled five-leveled observation area known as the Collections Core. It will house millions of specimens to create a working collections area, as well as create opportunities for visitors to journey deeper into the detailed world of science.

Step aside gigantic dinosaur galleries–you’ve got some competition coming, because the year-round Butterfly Vivarium and Insectarium is sure to add an extra air of curiosity to the museum’s aura. The Vivarium will host digital displays, live insects, countless specimens and thousands of colorful butterflies. A new Immersive Theater is also on deck to be added, bringing with it the ability to peer through space and time from a different set of lenses.

The Museum plans to widen their already productive educational role by continuing their close partnerships with federal, state, and city departments to provide additional resources to school-aged children with research trips and educational spaces. The state-of-the-art facility will also have a Family, High School, and Middle School Learning Zone, with a Teacher Professional Development Zone to round it out.

Not to be missed is the Research Library and Learning Center, where notable documents of scientific importance will be on display.

For more info on the Richard Gilder Science Center, check out amnh.org!