All Baby Everything: Resources For New & Expectant Parents In NYC
A Selective Guide To NYC’s Best Prenatal & Parenting Resources
For expectant and new parents (with children up to toddler age), New York Family has four very special and helpful resources.
The New York Baby Show: The New York Baby Show is a wonderful family-friendly mega-event for expectant and new parents (and their babies and toddlers) from New York City, the Tri-State area, and beyond, and will take place the weekend of May 20-21, 2017 at Pier 94 in New York City. Explore a mix of top products and services for maternity, baby, and toddler. Sample an inspiring menu of speakers and demonstrations from highly regarded and beloved figures in the world of parenting and pregnancy. Make discoveries, get your questions answered, feel supported and informed, win great raffles, and best of all…enjoy yourself!
Our Weekly Baby Newsletter: We also offer expectant and new parents a wonderful and free weekly e-newsletter filled with info on pre- and post-natal resources, shopping tips, news, and musings—not to mention fabulous giveaways. You can sign up to receive it every week HERE.
Finally, the following directory should also help you address many of your needs as new parents.
GEAR & FURNISHINGS
Albee Baby albeebaby.com
Allyn Howard allynhoward.com
ANB Baby anbbaby.com
Babesta babesta.com
Babies“R”Us babiesrus.com
Behr’s Superstore behrsfurniture.com
Bellini bellini.com
Brooklyn Baby World brooklynbabyworld.com
buybuy BABY buybuybaby.com
Flying Squirrel flyingsquirrelbaby.com
giggle giggle.com
Lullaby Baby lullabybaby.com
Metro Minis metrominis.com
Mini Jake minijake.com
NessaLee Baby nessaleebaby.com
Pottery Barn Kids potterybarnkids.com
Rosie Pope Baby rosiepope.com
Sprout San Francisco sproutsanfrancisco.com
Upper Breast Side upperbreastside.com
Wee Babe weebabe.com
Wild Was Mama wildwasmama.com
Yummy Mummy yummymummystore.com
HOSPITALS & BIRTHING CENTERS
The Brooklyn Birthing Center brooklynbirthingcenter.com
Lenox Hill Hospital lenoxhillhospital.org
Maimonides Medical Center maimonidesmed.org
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center mountsinaihealth.org
Mount Sinai Hospital mountsinai.org
Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital roosevelthospitalnyc.org
Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital Center mountsinaihealth.org
New York Methodist nym.org
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center nyp.org
NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital nyp.org/lowermanhattan
NewYork-Presbyterian/Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital childrensnyp.org/mschony
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center nyp.org
NYU Langone Medical Center med.nyu.edu
MATERNITY CLOTHES
A Pea In The Pod apeainthepod.com
Clementine Consignment clementineconsignment.com
Destination Maternity destinationmaternity.com
Encore Maternity encorematernity.com
FitBump fitbump.com
Motherhood Maternity motherhood.com
Rosie Pope Maternity rosiepope.com
Seraphine seraphine.com/us
The Upper Breast Side upperbreastside.com
Wild Was Mama wildwasmama.com
Yummy Mummy yummymummystore.com
PRE- & POST-NATAL EDUCATION, FITNESS, AND SUPPORT
92Y 92y.org
Babies“R”Us babiesrus.com
Ancient Song Doula Services ancientsongdoulaservices.com
AquaMom aquamom.com
Baby in the Family babyinthefamily.com
Birth Day Presence birthdaypresence.net
Carriage House Birth carriagehousebirth.com
Choices in Childbirth choicesinchildbirth.org
City Births NYC citybirths.com
“Conversations with Rosie Pope” rosiepope.com & youtube.com/rosiepope
Destination Maternity destinationmaternity.com (for their classes)
Diastasis Rehab diastasisrehab.com
DONA International dona.org
Fern Drillings ferndrillings.com
Fit4Mom fit4mom.com
FitBump fitbump.com
Fitnotic fitnotic.com
JCC Manhattan jccmanhattan.org
Karma Kids Yoga karmakidsyoga.com
Lamaze International for Parents lamaze.org
LCFITNESSNYC lcfitnessnyc.com
Mama Glow mamaglow.com
Mama Views mamaviews.com/baby-nurses
Manhattan Twins Club manhattantwinsclub.org
Metropolitan Doula Group metrodoula.com
Metro Minis metrominis.com
Mind Over Matter Health & Fitness (MOM) mindovermatternyc.com
Mom Support momsupport.org
Mommybites mommybites.com
The Moms Groups themomsgroups.com
New York Lactation Consultant Association nylca.org
Northeast Doulas northeastdoulas.com
NYC Dads Group/New Dad Boot Camps nycdadsgroup.com
NYC Doula Service doulacare.com
Peace, Love, and Labor peaceloveandlabor.com
Pregnancy & Parenting pregnancyandparenting.com
The Pregnant New Yorker thepregnantnewyorker.com
The Prenatal Yoga Center prenatalyogacenter.com
PROnatal Fitness pronatalfitness.com
Rhythm for Life rhythmforlife.com
Seleni Institute seleni.org
Stork and Cradle storkandcradle.com
Strollercize strollercize.com
Tribeca Parenting tribecaparenting.com
Twiniversity twiniversity.com
Urban Wellness Acupuncture urbanwellnessnyc.com
Wild Was Mama wildwasmama.com
Yummy Mummy yummymummystore.com
RESOURCES FOR FINDING BIRTH & LACTATION PROS
The American College of Nurse-Midwives midwife.org
Castle Connolly castleconnolly.com
DONA International dona.org
Mama Views mamaviews.com
The Metropolitan Doula Group metrodoula.com
NYC Doula Service doulacare.com
The New York Lactation Consultant Association nycla.org
