All Baby Everything: Resources For New & Expectant Parents In NYC

    A Selective Guide To NYC’s Best Prenatal & Parenting Resources

     By New York Family

    For expectant and new parents (with children up to toddler age), New York Family has four very special and helpful resources.

    The New York Baby Show: The New York Baby Show is a wonderful family-friendly mega-event for expectant and new parents (and their babies and toddlers) from New York City, the Tri-State area, and beyond, and will take place the weekend of May 20-21, 2017 at Pier 94 in New York City. Explore a mix of top products and services for maternity, baby, and toddler. Sample an inspiring menu of speakers and demonstrations from highly regarded and beloved figures in the world of parenting and pregnancy. Make discoveries, get your questions answered, feel supported and informed, win great raffles, and best of all…enjoy yourself!

    Our Weekly Baby Newsletter: We also offer expectant and new parents a wonderful and free weekly e-newsletter filled with info on pre- and post-natal resources, shopping tips, news, and musings—not to mention fabulous giveaways.

    Finally, the following directory should also help you address many of your needs as new parents.

    GEAR & FURNISHINGS

    Albee Baby albeebaby.com
    Allyn Howard allynhoward.com
    ANB Baby anbbaby.com
    Babesta babesta.com
    Babies“R”Us babiesrus.com
    Behr’s Superstore behrsfurniture.com
    Bellini bellini.com
    Brooklyn Baby World brooklynbabyworld.com
    buybuy BABY buybuybaby.com
    Flying Squirrel flyingsquirrelbaby.com
    giggle giggle.com
    Lullaby Baby lullabybaby.com
    Metro Minis metrominis.com
    Mini Jake minijake.com
    NessaLee Baby nessaleebaby.com
    Pottery Barn Kids potterybarnkids.com
    Rosie Pope Baby rosiepope.com
    Sprout San Francisco sproutsanfrancisco.com
    Upper Breast Side upperbreastside.com
    Wee Babe weebabe.com
    Wild Was Mama wildwasmama.com
    Yummy Mummy yummymummystore.com

    HOSPITALS & BIRTHING CENTERS

    The Brooklyn Birthing Center brooklynbirthingcenter.com
    Lenox Hill Hospital lenoxhillhospital.org
    Maimonides Medical Center maimonidesmed.org
    Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center mountsinaihealth.org
    Mount Sinai Hospital mountsinai.org
    Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital roosevelthospitalnyc.org
    Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital Center mountsinaihealth.org
    New York Methodist nym.org
    NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center nyp.org
    NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital nyp.org/lowermanhattan
    NewYork-Presbyterian/Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital childrensnyp.org/mschony
    NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center nyp.org
    NYU Langone Medical Center med.nyu.edu

    MATERNITY CLOTHES

    A Pea In The Pod apeainthepod.com
    Clementine Consignment clementineconsignment.com
    Destination Maternity destinationmaternity.com
    Encore Maternity encorematernity.com
    FitBump fitbump.com
    Motherhood Maternity motherhood.com
    Rosie Pope Maternity rosiepope.com
    Seraphine seraphine.com/us
    The Upper Breast Side upperbreastside.com
    Wild Was Mama wildwasmama.com
    Yummy Mummy yummymummystore.com

    

    PRE- & POST-NATAL EDUCATION, FITNESS, AND SUPPORT

    92Y 92y.org
    Babies“R”Us babiesrus.com
    Ancient Song Doula Services ancientsongdoulaservices.com
    AquaMom aquamom.com
    Baby in the Family babyinthefamily.com
    Birth Day Presence birthdaypresence.net
    Carriage House Birth carriagehousebirth.com
    Choices in Childbirth choicesinchildbirth.org
    City Births NYC citybirths.com
    “Conversations with Rosie Pope” rosiepope.com & youtube.com/rosiepope
    Destination Maternity destinationmaternity.com (for their classes)
    Diastasis Rehab diastasisrehab.com
    DONA International dona.org
    Fern Drillings ferndrillings.com
    Fit4Mom fit4mom.com
    FitBump fitbump.com
    Fitnotic fitnotic.com
    JCC Manhattan jccmanhattan.org
    Karma Kids Yoga karmakidsyoga.com
    Lamaze International for Parents lamaze.org
    LCFITNESSNYC lcfitnessnyc.com
    Mama Glow mamaglow.com
    Mama Views mamaviews.com/baby-nurses
    Manhattan Twins Club manhattantwinsclub.org
    Metropolitan Doula Group metrodoula.com
    Metro Minis metrominis.com
    Mind Over Matter Health & Fitness (MOM) mindovermatternyc.com
    Mom Support momsupport.org
    Mommybites mommybites.com
    The Moms Groups themomsgroups.com
    New York Lactation Consultant Association nylca.org
    Northeast Doulas northeastdoulas.com
    NYC Dads Group/New Dad Boot Camps nycdadsgroup.com
    NYC Doula Service doulacare.com
    Peace, Love, and Labor peaceloveandlabor.com
    Pregnancy & Parenting pregnancyandparenting.com
    The Pregnant New Yorker thepregnantnewyorker.com
    The Prenatal Yoga Center prenatalyogacenter.com
    PROnatal Fitness pronatalfitness.com
    Rhythm for Life rhythmforlife.com
    Seleni Institute seleni.org
    Stork and Cradle storkandcradle.com
    Strollercize strollercize.com
    Tribeca Parenting tribecaparenting.com
    Twiniversity twiniversity.com
    Urban Wellness Acupuncture urbanwellnessnyc.com
    Wild Was Mama wildwasmama.com
    Yummy Mummy yummymummystore.com

    RESOURCES FOR FINDING BIRTH & LACTATION PROS

    The American College of Nurse-Midwives midwife.org
    Castle Connolly castleconnolly.com
    DONA International dona.org
    Mama Views mamaviews.com
    The Metropolitan Doula Group metrodoula.com
    NYC Doula Service doulacare.com
    The New York Lactation Consultant Association nycla.org

