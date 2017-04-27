All Baby Everything: Resources For New & Expectant Parents In NYC

For expectant and new parents (with children up to toddler age), New York Family has four very special and helpful resources.

The New York Baby Show: The New York Baby Show is a wonderful family-friendly mega-event for expectant and new parents (and their babies and toddlers) from New York City, the Tri-State area, and beyond, and will take place the weekend of May 20-21, 2017 at Pier 94 in New York City. Explore a mix of top products and services for maternity, baby, and toddler. Sample an inspiring menu of speakers and demonstrations from highly regarded and beloved figures in the world of parenting and pregnancy. Make discoveries, get your questions answered, feel supported and informed, win great raffles, and best of all…enjoy yourself!

Our Weekly Baby Newsletter: We also offer expectant and new parents a wonderful and free weekly e-newsletter filled with info on pre- and post-natal resources, shopping tips, news, and musings—not to mention fabulous giveaways. You can sign up to receive it every week HERE.

Finally, the following directory should also help you address many of your needs as new parents.

GEAR & FURNISHINGS

Albee Baby albeebaby.com

Allyn Howard allynhoward.com

ANB Baby anbbaby.com

Babesta babesta.com

Babies“R”Us babiesrus.com

Behr’s Superstore behrsfurniture.com

Bellini bellini.com

Brooklyn Baby World brooklynbabyworld.com

buybuy BABY buybuybaby.com

Flying Squirrel flyingsquirrelbaby.com

giggle giggle.com

Lullaby Baby lullabybaby.com

Metro Minis metrominis.com

Mini Jake minijake.com

NessaLee Baby nessaleebaby.com

Pottery Barn Kids potterybarnkids.com

Rosie Pope Baby rosiepope.com

Sprout San Francisco sproutsanfrancisco.com

Upper Breast Side upperbreastside.com

Wee Babe weebabe.com

Wild Was Mama wildwasmama.com

Yummy Mummy yummymummystore.com

HOSPITALS & BIRTHING CENTERS

The Brooklyn Birthing Center brooklynbirthingcenter.com

Lenox Hill Hospital lenoxhillhospital.org

Maimonides Medical Center maimonidesmed.org

Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center mountsinaihealth.org

Mount Sinai Hospital mountsinai.org

Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital roosevelthospitalnyc.org

Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital Center mountsinaihealth.org

New York Methodist nym.org

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center nyp.org

NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital nyp.org/lowermanhattan

NewYork-Presbyterian/Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital childrensnyp.org/mschony

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center nyp.org

NYU Langone Medical Center med.nyu.edu

MATERNITY CLOTHES

A Pea In The Pod apeainthepod.com

Clementine Consignment clementineconsignment.com

Destination Maternity destinationmaternity.com

Encore Maternity encorematernity.com

FitBump fitbump.com

Motherhood Maternity motherhood.com

Rosie Pope Maternity rosiepope.com

Seraphine seraphine.com/us

The Upper Breast Side upperbreastside.com

Wild Was Mama wildwasmama.com

Yummy Mummy yummymummystore.com

PRE- & POST-NATAL EDUCATION, FITNESS, AND SUPPORT

92Y 92y.org

Babies“R”Us babiesrus.com

Ancient Song Doula Services ancientsongdoulaservices.com

AquaMom aquamom.com

Baby in the Family babyinthefamily.com

Birth Day Presence birthdaypresence.net

Carriage House Birth carriagehousebirth.com

Choices in Childbirth choicesinchildbirth.org

City Births NYC citybirths.com

“Conversations with Rosie Pope” rosiepope.com & youtube.com/rosiepope

Destination Maternity destinationmaternity.com (for their classes)

Diastasis Rehab diastasisrehab.com

DONA International dona.org

Fern Drillings ferndrillings.com

Fit4Mom fit4mom.com

FitBump fitbump.com

Fitnotic fitnotic.com

JCC Manhattan jccmanhattan.org

Karma Kids Yoga karmakidsyoga.com

Lamaze International for Parents lamaze.org

LCFITNESSNYC lcfitnessnyc.com

Mama Glow mamaglow.com

Mama Views mamaviews.com/baby-nurses

Manhattan Twins Club manhattantwinsclub.org

Metropolitan Doula Group metrodoula.com

Metro Minis metrominis.com

Mind Over Matter Health & Fitness (MOM) mindovermatternyc.com

Mom Support momsupport.org

Mommybites mommybites.com

The Moms Groups themomsgroups.com

New York Lactation Consultant Association nylca.org

Northeast Doulas northeastdoulas.com

NYC Dads Group/New Dad Boot Camps nycdadsgroup.com

NYC Doula Service doulacare.com

Peace, Love, and Labor peaceloveandlabor.com

Pregnancy & Parenting pregnancyandparenting.com

The Pregnant New Yorker thepregnantnewyorker.com

The Prenatal Yoga Center prenatalyogacenter.com

PROnatal Fitness pronatalfitness.com

Rhythm for Life rhythmforlife.com

Seleni Institute seleni.org

Stork and Cradle storkandcradle.com

Strollercize strollercize.com

Tribeca Parenting tribecaparenting.com

Twiniversity twiniversity.com

Urban Wellness Acupuncture urbanwellnessnyc.com

Wild Was Mama wildwasmama.com

Yummy Mummy yummymummystore.com

RESOURCES FOR FINDING BIRTH & LACTATION PROS

The American College of Nurse-Midwives midwife.org

Castle Connolly castleconnolly.com

DONA International dona.org

Mama Views mamaviews.com

The Metropolitan Doula Group metrodoula.com

NYC Doula Service doulacare.com

The New York Lactation Consultant Association nycla.org

Save

Save