All About The Eloise Suite At The Plaza

When Elle met Eloise: Our littlest blogger, Elle Belle, checks out the latest in girly-girl fun at the Eloise Suite At The Plaza

I walked into the Eloise Suite at The Plaza and all I could say was wow! I am a city child and I am six. My name is Elle…but I feel like Eloise!

I ran inside and started to explore. It was even better than I imagined. I jumped for joy and dove onto the bed and landed on the most adorable and giant stuffed animals. Realizing it was Eloise’s pampered pets, Weenie and Skipperdee, I hugged them tight. Then I looked up and around and everything was pretty in pink!

The design was sheer child genius! There were framed Eloise illustrations on the walls above the pink and white striped wallpaper, a pink and white crystal chandelier, an Eloise-themed lampshade and curtains and pictures inside the wooden furniture. And lots of pink, pink, pink everywhere plus some glitter. The best of all was a giant Eloise sign in neon pink lights in her handwriting above the bed. I never want to leave!

I made myself right at home sweet home. Waiting for us in the closet were dress up clothes in my favorite shades of pink and purple and tutus were hanging on the coat rack. Eloise even left her signature black shoes on the shelf (but I’m not Cinder-Elle-oise because they were not a perfect fit). Eloise has a great sense of style.

Room service left treats for us that were so yummy in my tummy. There were decadent delights like chocolate dipped rice-krispies, cupcakes, and cookies, oh my! Plus, there was a whole bottle of sparkling elderflower and rose pink lemonade. Yum. I see why Eloise loves, loves, loves room service! I called room service just like Eloise quite a few times namely breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It was dangerously delicious. The Plaza’s Eloise menu had it all: from Nanny’s pizza to Eloise city child organic chicken, it had something for all the finest taste buds to enjoy.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of the our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend.

Email *

Website *

Receive Updates and Special Offers Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

My favorite meal was hands down the Eloise Tea at the Palm Court. I felt like royalty in the beautiful tea room, sipping my children’s tea (think watermelon berry tea) from my Eloise china teacup while my little sister indulged in the cold, cold pink lemonade. I savored the sandwiches, scones and preserves, and pastries.

After a long day exploring the best of The Plaza from the Eloise Suite to the Eloise shop and from The Palm Court to room service, I was ready for a bubble bath and to my surprise the loo was ludicrous ! It was perfectly pink with an adorable Eloise tissue holder and trash can. There’s even Eloise, Weenie, and Skipperdee portraits in the potty. Eloise also has a beautiful bath. There’s this amazing soaking bath tub with cotton candy scented bubble bath and shampoos and more. It was super sweet! And when I was squeaky clean I put on the pampered in pink Eloise bath robe with Eloise name in pink in the back. I felt just like Eloise.

Once I was tucked in and Mommy turned off the neon pink Eloise sign, I drifted off for sweet dreams and Mommy retreated to Nanny’s Suite. Mommy suggests that grown-ups book the adjoining Nanny Suite. The stately nanny suite has a luxurious bedroom, beautiful baths, sitting area with sleeper couch, and more. It had the most luxurious amenities and mosaic tile and gold leaf and other details fit for a little queen’s family. The sheer size and layout offered amazing hide and seek options and dance party space.

I woke up in the morning and ordered room service for breakfast, played with my pets and had another dance party before having to depart. I can’t wait to room sit if Eloise goes on vacation again. Not sure if I’ll get so lucky again so soon. But nanny says I’ll have to attend the Beaumont finishing school course first and attend some Eloise at The Plaza tea parties first. And I can’t hardly wait. I love, love, love Eloise at The Plaza.

To learn more, visit theplazany.com/eloise!

Elle Belle is an adorable Kindergartner who lives in the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her magnificent mommy, dapper dad, and cutie pie little sister. She can be reached at ellebellenyc@gmail.com.