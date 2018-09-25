Alex Guarnaschelli shares her easy three-ingredient recipe for spinach and curried red potato frittata that you can whip up in no time for the whole family!

Alex Guarnaschelli is a world-class chef and a regular judge on Chopped as well as Iron Chef America on Food Network. Guarnaschelli partnered up with Lysol earlier this summer to create recipes inspired by Lysol Daily Cleaner’s 3-ingredient disinfectant! Here is a simple yet delicious recipe for a spinach and curried red potato frittata that only requires three ingredients!

Spinach and Curried Red Potato Frittata

Pro tip: Adding water (instead of milk or cream) to your eggs before cooking is a great way to make egg dishes more light and fluffy. If the frittata doesn’t seem to be working out, turn it into scrambled eggs with a simple quick stir and cook stovetop. You can also add cheese or fresh seasonal herbs (or even slices of crispy bacon!) for a great finishing touch to this dish.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes (inactive)

Servings: 2-3

Ingredients:

7-8 medium Red Bliss potatoes

6 large eggs, beaten

2½ cups (about ¼ pound) spinach leaves

Seasoning:

Kosher salt

1 teaspoon hot curry powder

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Equipment:

8-inch non-stick skillet

Instructions:

Prepare the kitchen: Preheat the oven to 375°F and make sure to disinfect the kitchen counter with Lysol Daily Cleanser before beginning to cook. Spray the solution over the counter, letting stand for 10 minutes before wiping with a clean dish towel.

Bake the potatoes: Place the potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet and place in the oven and bake until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Remove from the oven and quarter the potatoes. Toss with the curry powder and a pinch of salt. Set aside.

Prepare the egg mix: In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and salt with 1 tablespoon cool water. Whisk only enough to integrate the eggs. You don’t want to whip too much air into them or make them frothy. If any egg spills on the countertop, don’t worry about it – just make sure to disinfect the area with Lysol Daily Cleanser, following the directions above in step 1.

Make the frittata: Heat the non-stick skillet and add the olive oil. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer on the bottom of the skillet and cook until browned on all sides, 10-12 minutes. Stir in the spinach and cook for only 1 minute until it wilts. Pour the eggs over the spinach and place the skillet in the center of the oven. Allow the eggs to cook, undisturbed, 10-12 minutes or until cooked through but still slightly soft in the center. Unmold and season again. Slice into wedges.

Clean up: Wash all tools used either by hand or in the dishwasher, and disinfect the countertop with Lysol Daily Cleanser. This ensures the kitchen is ready to be used for your next meal prep!

For more simple recipes like this one, head to alexguarnaschelli.com