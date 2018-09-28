Alex Guarnaschelli shares her easy three-ingredient recipe for a quinoa and chicken bowl that you can whip up in no time for the whole family!

Alex Guarnaschelli is a world-class chef and a regular judge on Chopped as well as Iron Chef America on Food Network. Guarnaschelli partnered up with Lysol earlier this summer to create recipes inspired by Lysol Daily Cleanser’s 3-ingredient disinfectant! Here is a simple yet delicious recipe for a spinach and curried red potato frittata that only requires three ingredients!

Quinoa and Chicken Bowl with Fresh Parsley

From Alex Guarnaschelli:

“I love quinoa. It has a great nutty flavor and texture. The combination of chicken with quinoa packs a serious protein punch and is something I really enjoy eating for lunch or dinner. This can be enjoyed as two larger portions or four smaller ones. You can also serve it up in a big bowl and let people serve themselves! Pro tip: You could even make this for breakfast! I put a sprinkle of cooked quinoa over my pancakes as I cook them to add texture.”

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour (inactive)

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 boneless chicken breasts, 6-8 ounces each, skin on

1½ cups quinoa

1 cup fresh parsley leaves

Seasoning:

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon Spanish paprika

Instructions:

Prepare the kitchen: Preheat the oven to 400°F and disinfect the area you’ll be preparing food on with Lysol Daily Cleanser so you have a nice and clean workspace.

Prepare the chicken: Slice the raw chicken breasts on a hard-plastic cutting board. After slicing, disinfect the board and knife with Lysol Daily Cleanser by spraying both surfaces and letting the solution sit for 10 minutes before wiping it away.]

Cook the chicken: Season the sliced chicken breast generously with the cumin, salt and pepper on all sides and arrange them, skin side up, on a baking sheet. Place the tray in the center of the oven and roast until cooked through (internal temperature of 165°F) and the skin browned, 18-20 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover loosely with foil and let rest. Lower the oven temperature to 350°F.

Chop the parsley: Using the disinfected knife and cutting board, bundle the parsley leaves and chop into fine pieces.

Cook the quinoa: Heat a large sauté pan and add the olive oil and quinoa and cook for 2 minutes, until you hear it crackling. Add 3½ cups water. Stir gently. Season with salt and the paprika and bring the liquid to a simmer over medium heat. Place the sauté pan in the center of the oven and cook, undisturbed, 12 -15 minutes or until the grains fluff slightly and separate.

Finish and serve: “Flake” the quinoa with a fork (so as not to damage the grains) and taste for doneness. It may need another few minutes to finish cooking. Remove from the oven and allow the quinoa to “rest” (as for the chicken) for 10 minutes before spooning into a large bowl or 4 individual bowls. Arrange the sliced, cooked chicken with the parsley leaves, on top of the quinoa.

Clean up: Because we handled raw chicken in this dish, be sure to disinfect the countertop with Lysol Daily Cleanser, letting the product sit on any used surfaces for 10 minutes before wiping away.

For more simple recipes like this one, head to alexguarnaschelli.com