Catching Up With Ainsley Earhardt

Ainsley Earhardt is best known to many as a co-host of “Fox & Friends,” but she’s also a local mom and, as of recently, she’s the proud author of New York Times bestselling children’s book Take Heart My Child, A Mother’s the Dream—a book that, in fact, she wrote for her daughter Hayden with her own childhood memories as a blueprint for the story.

As a child she spent her mornings with her dad and siblings, where at breakfast time, he would always have a quote, bible verse, or poem to share with them. Those memories are part of the inspiration behind her 10-week New York Times bestseller, Take Heart My Child.

“I just feel so blessed, and it just feels so surreal. I grew up in South Carolina in a middle-class family. And here I am living my dream in NYC, with a job that I always wanted and a healthy baby girl in my arms,” Earhardt says.

Initially, Earhardt had set out to write a book about her dog, but after sitting down with Simon & Schuster, a bigger plan took place. Her publishers asked about her life, and before you know it, she was on her way to creating a children’s book. Earhardt‘s message in Take Heart My Child is to let children everywhere know, including her now-1-year-old daughter Hayden, that they should always keep pushing forward, have a positive attitude, and know that they are so loved. A portion of the proceeds from the book goes to Folds of Honor, a charity that provides children and spouses of deceased, or disabled service members, with educational scholarships.

From day the very beginning, the book’s journey has been filled with synchronicity. “There are just so many stories about this book–that amazes me,” Earhardt says. The illustrator, Jamie Kim, is from North Carolina and her use of the Monarch butterfly helped to convince Earhardt that this was a divinely inspired idea. Earhardt‘s grandfather, always told her that whenever she saw a Monarch butterfly, to think of him. The trees and beaches pictured in the book, are reminiscent of the ones back home in South Carolina. “[Jamie Kim] deserves all of the credit, and the book would not be what it is without her,” Earhardt says.



Although she just celebrated a full decade of working with FOX, and a one year on “FOX & Friends,” Earhardt didn’t always aspire to being a news anchor. Once upon a time, she was studying to become a biology major. Halfway through that journey, she made the decision to pursue her true passion of journalism, and to try being in front of the camera. Earhardt worked many long, and sometimes odd, hours on her way to anchoring one of the highest-rated morning news programs on cable, but it has all paid off. Earhardt credits her success to staying grateful, hard work, saying “yes” to every opportunity, and her faith in God. In the near future she plans to release two more books, with one devoted to her faith

“I just feel like we’re a family; I feel so connected to all of our viewers and the people that work at FOX,” she explains. “And I love this city. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”

After she wraps up her mornings, her usual goal is to take advantage of her time with Hayden. “I love every single moment of being her mom. And I’m gonna cry, because it’s the best experience I’ve ever had,” she says.



Catch Ainsley Earhardt on “Fox & Friends” weekday mornings from 6-9am. To learn more about Take Heart My Childsimonandschuster.com, visit !

