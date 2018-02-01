Affordable Art Fair NYC’s Participating Galleries Display Art From Around The World
Check out the winter and spring exhibits from the Affordable Art Fair NYC’s participating galleries and enjoy some of the best contemporary art around.
The Affordable Art Fair has long been New York City’s one-stop shop for collectors on a budget. And although the fair itself isn’t until the end of March, partner galleries around the city have exhibitions that will tide you over until then. Featuring everything from prints to sculptures and featuring artists from all over the world, these exhibits have something for everyone.
Paper Cuts at Elisa Contemporary Art
Amy Genser, “The Tide is Coming to Grab You”
This exhibit features artists Amy Genser, Ana Marie Hernando, Don Morris, and Heidi Whitman, all of whom create three-dimensional art with cut paper. Their art emphasizes the interconnectedness of the disparate elements and adds new dimensions to otherwise flat pieces using shadows. Genser’s work is fluid, focusing on an exploration of pattern and texture, while Whitman’s work is more angular, reminiscent of cityscapes. Morris, trained as a plastic surgeon, creates precise pieces out of comic books. The exhibit also features a hand-collaged piece from Ana Marie Hernando. Free, 12-5pm, Thursdays from February 25 to April 26. Elisa Contemporary Art, 5622 Mosholu Avenue, Riverdale, Bronx, elisacontemporaryart.com.
Emerging to Established at Krause Gallery
Abby Elizabeth, “Chaos in Aqua”
Twice a year, the Krause Gallery gives new artists the chance to display their work in a gallery setting alongside the venue’s established artists. This year’s exhibit will feature Abby Elizabeth, David E. Peterson, The Guys with the Same Name, CB Hoyo, Andre Veloux, Adam Lucas, and many more. Spanning a wide range of mediums, nationalities, and ideas, this exhibit seeks to give a snapshot of today’s art scene. Free, 12-6pm Wednesday through Sunday, January 6 to February 26. Krause Gallery, 149 Orchard Street South, 212-777-7799, krausegallery.com.
Space Travel Through Norway at Emmanuel Fremin Gallery
Ole Marius Joergensen, “Dalen”
This series from Norwegian photographer Ole Marius Joergensen uses an astronaut to explore Norway’s natural beauty. The images, taken while Joergensen was on a road trip across the country, are surreal and dreamlike thanks to the contrast provided by the astronaut and the lighting aids Joergensen employs. But no matter how alien the astronaut looks, the main character is always Norway. Free, 11am-6pm Tuesday through Saturday, January 11 to February 24. Emmanuel Fremin Gallery, 547 West 27th Street #510, 212-279-8555, emmanuelfremingallery.com.
International Miniature Print Exhibition at the Julio Valdez Project Space
Jack Wickham, “Bathroom”
This exhibition features a selection of 80 prints from the Center for Contemporary Printmaking of Norwalk, Connecticut’s 11th Biennial International Miniature Print Exhibition. None of the prints are longer than four inches, but each one speaks to a larger conversation going on in the contemporary art world. Representing artists from 23 countries and 16 states, the exhibit explores printmaking methods from traditional to contemporary. Viewings are by appointment only while the exhibition is up; call 212-426-6260 or email jvprojectspace@gmail.com. Free, gallery hours are 1-6pm Tuesday through Saturday, January 28-March 11. Julio Valdez Project Space, 176 East 106th Street, 4th Floor, 212-426-6260, jvprojectspace.com.