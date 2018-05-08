Adopt Your Next Family Pet From A New York Shelter
Adopt a cat, dog, or even rabbit at one of these five locations around New York City! Whether you’ve had pets before or are looking for your first one, there’s a friendly furry friend out there for you.
Summer is a great time to adopt: Workloads lighten and school obligations vanish for a few glorious months. If you’re thinking about putting that free time towards welcoming a new pet, consider adopting from these organizations around New York City.
American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
In 2017, the ASPCA rescued or assisted over 47,000 animals. If you’re interested in adopting one of their dogs or cats, they have both a permanent adoption center and mobile centers that move around the city. You can go home with a new pet that day! Adoption Center open Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm, Sunday 11am-6pm. 424 East 92nd Street, 212-876-7700 ext. 4120, aspca.org.
City Critters
City Critters works exclusively with stray and abandoned cats, finding them “forever homes.” Check out their cats online or at the Second Avenue Petco. Petco Turtle Bay, 991 Second Avenue, 212-252-3183, citycritters.org.
Animal Care Center
New York’s Animal Care Centers want to give every stray dog, cat, and rabbit a safe and loving home. Head to any of their three locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan, or Staten Island and see if any of their “boroughbreds” are right for your family. Manhattan Care Center shelter open 7am-7pm daily. 326 East 110th Street, 212-788-4000, nyacc.org.
Bobbi and the Strays
Founded in 1998, Bobbi and the Strays works to remove dogs and cats from the streets, abusive or neglectful situations, and kill shelters, and place them in good homes. All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and given any necessary veterinary treatment. They have adoption center/shelters in Queens and Long Island. Queens location open Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm, Sunday 12-4pm. 80-36 Cooper Avenue, Glendale, New York, 718-326-6070, bobbiandthestrays.org.
Bideawee
Not sure how to find the right pet for your family? Let the experienced matchmakers at Bideawee help you. Bideawee helps find homes for both dogs and cats, and you can adopt a cat or kitten for free during the month of May! Tuesday-Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm. 410 East 38th Street, 212-271-2984, bideawee.org.