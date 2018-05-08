Bideawee

Not sure how to find the right pet for your family? Let the experienced matchmakers at Bideawee help you. Bideawee helps find homes for both dogs and cats, and you can adopt a cat or kitten for free during the month of May! Tuesday-Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm. 410 East 38th Street, 212-271-2984, bideawee.org.