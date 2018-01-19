Diapers And Wipes From aden+anais Have Arrived

For over a decade now, many parents have known aden+anais as their go-to baby brand for the softest muslin swaddles with the cutest original designs (fun fact: Founder Raegan Moya-Jones is a Brooklyn mom herself). As of a much-buzzed about launch this week, aden+anais is also offering a line of super-soft disposable diapers and wipes!

The diapers and wipes feature the brand’s signature prints and contain no chlorine, fragrances, lotions, latex, or harsh chemicals. The diapers come in sizes 1-5, are ultra-absorbent with a snug and flexible fit that moves with baby for leak-free protection, and include a wetness indicator, extra soft top sheet, and fluff inside made from certified sustainable resources.

To check out some of the cute prints, click through the slider below! To learn more and to purchase, visit adenandanais.com!