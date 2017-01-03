Classes Spotlight: Gymnastics
Young gymnasts from local programs show off their favorite gymnastics skills
Inspired by the #FinalFive at last summer's Olympics, we asked young gymnasts from popular local programs to showcase their favorite skills!
Zoe Chiweshe, 92Y
Venue: 92Y, 92y.org
Event: Uneven Bars
Gymnast: Zoe Chiweshe, 7
“Gymnastics has made me more focused in my mind. Gymnastics has made my body more flexible. When I compete, performing gymnastics shows me the value of teamwork. I like uneven bars because you have to be strong to do the routines and I am very strong.”
Photo by Marcus Photography
Abigail Losi, Chelsea Piers
Venue: Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com
Event: Floor Exercises
Gymnast: Abigail Losi, 11
“I love the floor exercise because it allows me to combine both my tumbling and dance skills. As I improve my skills, it is exciting to watch my routine get better and better. A lot of passion and emotion goes into each floor exercise. It’s fun to have the crowd engaged and play off of their reactions and excitement.”
Photo by Andrew Schwartz
Julia Paskhaver & Evelyn Paskhaver, Columbus Gym
Venue: Columbus Gym, columbusgymnyc.com
Event: Beam
Gymnasts: Julia Paskhaver, 10 & Evelyn Paskhaver, 12
“I like gymnastics, mostly because I learn to do many difficult stunts that not everyone can perform. I can fly between bars and I can flip on trampolines. Even when I fail, it drives me to be more patient and determined. However when I fail, I always have time to practice, and become more fit and flexible. The balance beam, in my opinion, is the most challenging event. This helps me, mostly with my balance and strength.” –Julia (pictured left)
“Gymnastics helps me become more persistent and strong. At my country house I have a trampoline so that I can practice my skills while I am away from the city. Even when I don’t successfully complete each routine, I know that, with practice, I can do it! I like to stand and do tricks on the high beam because it makes me feel very important! The beam challenges me to try harder and makes me more coordinated. I have to make sure that when I do something like a cartwheel, my feet land on the beam instead of off to the side.” –Evelyn (pictured right)
Photo by Karen Haberberg Photography
Mai Listokin, Discovery Programs
Venue: Discovery Programs, discoveryprograms.com
Event: Vault
Gymnast: Mai Listokin, 13
“I really love the feeling of freedom and power I get when I do vault, and the fact that it is seemingly simple, and yet there are so many components in a good vault. I run towards the horse, I experience the exhilaration of carefully timing my steps to hit the springboard, and I’m jumping up! And it is that exact moment of flying above the horse that I really remember afterward. It takes focus, speed, strength, and flight combined to land on the other side with a smile.”
Photo by Marcus Photography
Elise Aylward, Gymtime Rhythm & Glues
Venue: Gymtime Rhythm & Glues, gymtime.net
Event: High Bar
Gymnast: Elise Aylward, 9
“The experiences at Gymtime are incredible. I feel like nothing can stop me when I start. I like gymnastics because old skills can be perfected and new ones can be learned. Winning or losing doesn’t really matter to me. I’m just so glad to have such great coaches and friends at Gymtime.”
Photo by Karen Haberberg Photography
Lilah Bishko, Jodi’s Gym
Venue: Jodi’s Gym, jodisgym.com
Event: Floor Exercises
Gymnast: Lilah Bishko, 10
“I love gymnastics because it’s a fun way to get exercise. Also, I’m with my friends doing amazing gymnastics moves. I can cheer my friends on and they cheer me on. We support one another and work on new things every single week. The floor is fun because you get to do the most creative and fun moves. Back handsprings, cartwheels and handstands are all challenges that I have undertaken. Also, the year-end floor routine set to music that I choose with my favorite moves is one of the highlights of the year.”
Photo by Marcus Photography
Gavin “Sonic” Volper, MAGIC Activity Center
Venue: MAGIC Activity Center, magicactivitycenter.com
Event: Rings
Gymnast: Gavin “Sonic” Volper, 3
“I like the gym because I like to run and jump. The zip-line and tumble track are fun! I hang from the rings and swing!”
Photo by Marcus Photography
Cece Cooley, NYC Elite Gymnastics
Venue: NYC Elite Gymnastics, nycelite.com
Event: Floor Exercises
Gymnast: Cece Cooley, 13
“I love gymnastics because it’s challenging. I like the challenge and it feels really good when you accomplish a goal. The Olympics made me want to come into the gym and work even harder every day to get new skills and become a better gymnast.”
Photo by Karen Haberberg Photography