Indulge in this mouth-watering recipe for eggless chocolate chip cookie dough that is extra easy to make and clean up! And not to mention, absolutely delicious beyond belief!

Happy #NationalChocolateChipDay to all of you chocolate lovers out there! This is a day to celebrate, and not just by simply eating a chocolate chip cookie! No, today we eat the one thing that moms everywhere tell their little ones NOT to eat, but this time we actually make it edible. That’s right, eggless edible chocolate chip cookie dough! We found the recipe that totally satisfied our craving for something easy and chock-full of chocolate chips. So, roll up your sleeves and get cookin’!

Ingredients:

1tsp of honey

1 and a half cups of all-purpose heat-treated flour

1tsp of baking soda

1/2 cup of brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup of granulated white sugar

1/4 tsp of salt

3/4 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 tsp of vanilla

1/2 cup of butter

2 tbsp of milk

Since this is a no-bake recipe, all you really have to do is put all of these ingredients into a bowl and mix! It doesn’t get much better (or tastier) than that!