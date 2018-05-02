A Memorial Day To Remember

Memorial Day in New York City offers a variety of events and activities for families to be a part of on a day (and weekend) of remembrance and celebration. Here are some goings-on in the city this upcoming Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 26, through Monday, May 28).

9/11 Memorial Museum

In remembrance of those who lost their lives, the 9/11 Memorial Museum serves as an institution that explores the events and implications of that tragic day while documenting their impact as well as the continued significance the site holds today. Prices vary, open daily. 200 Liberty Street, 911memorial.org

Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade

The United Military Veterans of Kings County schedules, plans, and puts on this annual parade that aims to educate the diverse group that attends—including veteran’s groups, business leaders, and the general public—on the importance of Memorial Day. Free, 9:30am, May 28. 3rd Avenue and 77th Street, Brooklyn, brooklynmemorialdayparade.com

Intrepid Museum’s Fleet Week

The Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum will celebrate the 30th annual Fleet Week, a week of activities, themed events, interactive demonstrations, and live performances that celebrate the armed forces. Fleet Week is America’s premier tribute and “thank you” to the men and women who serve in the armed forces. Prices vary, May 23-28. West 46th Street & 12th Avenue at Hudson River Park, intrepidmuseum.org

Intrepid Museum’s Summer Movie Series

This one-of-a-kind summer movie series puts guests right on the flight deck to enjoy a few cinematic classics. You can bring your own snacks, chairs, picnics, and blankets while enjoying a breath-taking view of the Hudson River! The series starts on May 25 with a showing of “Top Gun” and runs every other Friday from June 29-August 24. Free, May 25-August 24. West 46th Street & 12th Avenue at Hudson River Park, intrepidmuseum.org

Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade

The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day parade is recognized as the largest in the entire nation, held annually since 1927 for citizens to come together to honor fallen members of the military. This year marks the 91st parade, and they will be commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Korean War cease-fire. They’ll remember those who fell in this war and thank those who still stand guard for us now. Free, May 28, 2pm. Jayson Avenue & Northern Boulevard, Great Neck, NY, lndmemorialday.org

New-York Historical Society

Special family-friendly programs welcome young visitors to explore Rockwell, Roosevelt, and the Four Freedoms. They will feature activities like scavenger hunts, sketching prompts, quizzes, discussion questions, and additional historical content with a focus on youth. On Memorial Day weekend, children can meet living historians portraying figures from the WWII era who bring the warfront to life. WWII soldiers will be stationed at the museum in uniform with unique accessories like rucksacks, hats, helmets, and other tools. Free, May 25-September 2. 170 Central Park West, nyhistory.org

Prospect Park

Join the Prospect Park Alliance this Memorial Day for family-friendly activities at the Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lefferts Historic House, and the 1912 Carousel. Learn about birds and nature with Bird Nerd Game, learn about the animals in the Audubon Center collection, help plant their annual potato crop, or race against friends in the potato sack races! Free, May 28, 12-4pm. Prospect Park, Brooklyn, prospectpark.org

Yankees Game

Memorial Day weekend also kicks off the season of sun. To embrace the beams and to celebrate America’s pastime, take the family out to a Yankees game! There is so much history rooted in the Yankees, and being part of the atmosphere on this special weekend will be something to cherish. Prices and dates vary, Yankee Stadium, 1 East 161st Street, Bronx, mlb.com