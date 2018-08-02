A Lavish Labor Day

Labor Day signifies the of summer, so celebrate this holiday by watching fireworks, stopping by some fun festivals, and chowing down on tasty food!

Labor Day marks the end of the beautiful summer season and leads us seamlessly into autumn. This is your chance to get together with the family, head outside, and soak up the last bit of that hot summer air! Here are some events and activities taking place this Labor Day weekend

(Saturday, September 1, through Monday, September 3) that your whole family will enjoy!

Brazilian Day: Celebrate Brazilian culture by tasting various foods, meeting new people, and dancing to lively music at Little Brazil. This is a chance to expand your cultural horizons and learn more about this beautiful country. Free, September 2. Little Brazil, West 46th Street between 5-6th Avenues,

brazilianday.com

Circus Amok: Witness this one-ring circus full of juggling, tightrope walking, acrobatics, clowning, puppetry, stilt dancers, paper mache lions, and so much more! Free, September 1, 3-4pm. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Long Island City, Queens, socratessculpturepark.org

Coney Island Fireworks: After a day full of sun, sand, and fun at Coney Island, finish it off with a beautiful display of fireworks with the kiddos! What better way to end the summer?! Free, September 1-2, 9:30pm. 37 Riegelmann Boardwalk, Brooklyn

NYC Unicycle Festival: The ninth annual NYC Unicycle Festival brings together all kinds of cyclists! From recreational riders to world-class performers to mountain and off road riders to people who have never ridden before, this is one place where everyone is free to roam and ride how they want! Free, September 1-2, 12-5pm. Governor’s Island, nycunifest.com

Prospect Park History Walking Tour: This two-hour walking tour allows you to explore the park’s natural and human history. From examining the flora to gawking at the architecture, you’re not only on a tour through Prospect Park, you’re on a tour through time! $10-20, September 2, 10:30am-12:30pm. Prospect Park, Brooklyn, prospectpark.org

Salsa Festival: Spice up your Labor Day plans by taking some salsa dancing workshops, watching live performances and concerts, and sitting front row to some of the most intense competitions! $20-150, August 30-September 3, times vary. New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, newyorksalsacongress.com

Smorgasburg Prospect Park: Stop by the famous Brooklyn food festival that features some of New York’s most delicious restaurants. You’ll be able to taste test your way through each tent, but try and pace yourself! Free, September 2, 11am-6pm. Breeze Hill, Brooklyn, prospectpark.org

Warm Up: Warm Up is MoMA PS1’s outdoor music series that presents an array of artists across various genres. Be some of the first people to listen to these up-and-coming artists in NYC and some more established names locally and globally. $13-22, September 1, 3-9pm. Museum of Modern Art, 11 West 53rd Street, moma.org

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit: This twice-a-year exhibit showcases fine artists around the New York area and even around the world. Walk over to this sidewalk show to admire the latest creations in watercolor, photography, sculpture, jewelry, metal work, and so much more! Free, September 1-3, 12-6pm. University Place starting at East 13th Street and continuing South along the East side of Washington Square Park to West 3rd Street, wsoae.org