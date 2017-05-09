A First Look At Yankee Stadium’s New Sunrun Kids Clubhouse And Other Fun Offerings For Families

Now that the baseball season has officially started, and Yankee Stadium has once again opened its storied gates to its loyal fans, it’s time to take a look at the Stadium’s new enhancements for families (and, of course, how to snag an autograph from some of your kid’s favorites players).

First up is the Sunrun Kids Clubhouse, a new play space for tot-size Yankees fans that is shaped like a mini-baseball field. Located on the 300 Level in right field, the 2,850-square-ft play zone showcases a soft artificial surface filled with Yankees-themed playground equipment. Small children can slide down a giant bag of peanuts and a huge pennant flag. The family can play hide-and-seek or crawl through tunnels that resemble an over-sized baseball glove, helmet, and even a hot dog. There are a number of other interactive activities that your little ones can play to burn off some energy, but don’t worry. There are television monitors in the play space, so you can keep an eye on your kids and the game at the same time. What’s more, there are family restrooms with changing tables and a private space for nursing mothers.

After working up an appetite, it’s time to sample some of the stadium’s new yummy food offerings. Families can nosh on comfort food at Lobel’s (located in Section 134) such as the Hickory Molasses Glazed Grilled Chicken Sandwich, its famous Prime Steak Sandwich, a Meatloaf Burger, and tasty prime steak-topped fries. For families that love their food with a little kick, head over to Frank’s RedHot Terrace (overlooking the visitors bullpen). There, the clan can nibble on a Chicken Diablo Sandwich and Yankee Dingers (mini-burgers). Overlooking the Yankees bullpen is the Toyota Terrace, featuring scrumptious fresh hot boas such as the Hoisin Braised Pork Belly Bun and the Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Bun. Not to be outdone, Bareburger, located in Section 132, wants to elevate your dining experience with fresh, organic, and sustainable food options: SoCal, a mouthwatering turkey burger with colby cheese; El Matador, a bison burger with pepper jack cheese; The Standard, an organic beef burger with colby cheese; and the Guadalupe, a black bean burger. For BBQ lovers, Mighty Quinn’s is bringing its legendary BBQ uptown to Section 132, serving up some fan-favorites such as Brontosaurus Ribs, Brisket Sandwiches, Chicken Wings, and Dirty Fries.

For fans who dream about snapping pics with some players and getting an autograph, the Stadium offers The Yankees Inside Experience, where guests can go on a guided tour of the Stadium, meet a current Yankees player, and get a Field Level game ticket. If that price tag is a little too steep, families can try their luck and arrive at least two hours before the first pitch. Once there, head over to the outfield and watch the players practice with the hope that one will run over and sign your memorabilia. Guests who score tickets near the dugouts can arrive a few hours before the game to get a glimpse of their favorite player and maybe snag an autograph before the rowdy crowd settles in. If you strike out with the autograph, you can always run over to Guests Services to get a “first game” certificate for the kids.

The New York Yankees regular season ends on Sunday, October 1st. For more information, visit yankees.mlb.com.