90+ Ways To Summer

Bank Street Summer Camp

Bank Street Summer Camp creates a flexible schedule for campers to pick and choose the weeks that work best for them. Kids in pre-K-1 participate in Lower Camp, which is a two-week camp that gives campers the chance to explore the city in a safe setting. Middle Camp is for grades 2-3, and offers two- and six-week programs that let students engage in science, Spanish, sports, and more! The Upper Camp is for grades 4-8, and has programs like Spanish immersion, sports, musical theater, and travel! bankstreet.edu