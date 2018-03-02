90+ Ways To Summer
A comprehensive guide to the best summer programs in & out of the city!
It’s not easy trying to find the perfect summer program for your child! Luckily we’ve created a guide to the best programs in and around the city sure to make your kid’s summer one to remember!
-
14th Street Y
14th Street Y provides a few options for the camp experience. The Mini Camp (with parents and caregivers) is for children ages 17 months-3.5 years. Avoid the heat and take part in art activities, music, circle time, and snacks. A parent or caregiver must accompany the child at all times. The other camp, On Our Way, is for children ages 2.4-3.5 years. 14streety.org
-
92Y Camp
Campers experience a blend of aquatics, athletic, artistic, and educational activities in the bucolic setting of Rockland County—and they get a fun, informal introduction to science to boot! This summer, they offer one-week intensives in baseball, Construction Kids, and theater. The camp has pick-up locations throughout Manhattan, Riverdale, and Brooklyn. 92y.org
-
Advantage Day Camp
At Advantage Day Camp, kids participate in all things outdoors, playing kickball, soccer, swimming, rock wall climbing, yoga, bowling, and so much more. In addition to improving their skills outside, the campers can take enrichment classes, go on excursions, and create art. advantagecamps.net
-
Advantage QuickStart
Advantage QuickStart is where kids can engage in real tennis games and drills designed for every age level through expert instruction and custom teaching methods. advantagetennisclubs.com
-
Advantage Tennis Club
Advantage All-City Tennis Camp is where campers will focus on the game of tennis through drills, skills, and match play. In the afternoons, the campers have swimming time to give their swing a break! This is an action-packed, sports-focused camp that will engage campers and take their game to the next level. advantagetennisclubs.com
-
Arsenal Soccer Camp
The week-long Arsenal soccer camps are offered in both day and sleepaway options and give sporty boys and girls ages 7-17 the chance of a lifetime to “Learn to Play the Arsenal Way.” Coached by qualified and skilled instructors, the camps will employ the same training philosophies that actual Arsenal coaches use with the legendary British “football” team across the pond. playthearsenalwayusa.com
-
The Art Farm
Offering summer camps, classes, drop-ins, and more, the Art Farm NYC is the place to be this summer! Visit the 91st Street location to experience their indoor petting zoo, take a music, cooking, or art class, or play in their playroom. You can sign up for half- or full-day summer camp. theartfarms.org
-
Asphalt Green
Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp builds character, confidence, and community. The camp’s values are focal points of every activity. Whether playing sports, doing arts and crafts, or swimming, they encourage campers to be mindful of their actions. The state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor facilities combined with world-class instruction create the ultimate experience. This program is for builders ages 4-9. asphaltgreen.org
-
Avenues: The World School
Avenues offers both enrichment camps and immersion camps for their 2018 summer programs. The immersion camps’ goal is to teach Chinese or Spanish to the campers in a fun, culturally rich environment. The enrichment camps include basketball, dance, chess, robotics, swimming, inventing, and more! avenues.org
-
Backpacks and Binoculars
Backpacks and Binoculars is an excursion-based camp for adventurers, artists, scientists, and fun-loving kids ages 2-14 that focuses on hands-on experiential learning! Campers enjoy weekly themes that include a field day challenge, a water day, unique field trips, and special guests. backpacksandbinoculars.com
-
Ballet Academy East
Ballet Academy East’s Summerdance is a fun-filled program for girls ages 3-9. Designed to foster imagination and inspire a love of the arts, the curriculum includes dance, drama, cooking, art, swimming, musical theater, and more. Each session culminates with a special in-studio presentation highlighting the children’s accomplishments. Students may be enrolled for either four or eight weeks, or create a customized schedule. balletacademyeast.com
-
Bank Street Summer Camp
Bank Street Summer Camp creates a flexible schedule for campers to pick and choose the weeks that work best for them. Kids in pre-K-1 participate in Lower Camp, which is a two-week camp that gives campers the chance to explore the city in a safe setting. Middle Camp is for grades 2-3, and offers two- and six-week programs that let students engage in science, Spanish, sports, and more! The Upper Camp is for grades 4-8, and has programs like Spanish immersion, sports, musical theater, and travel! bankstreet.edu
-
Beam Center
Beam Dream Summer Day is a week-long summer camp for kids ages 7-10 at the Brooklyn New School. This is coined as a “choose your own adventure” exploration into being an artist and designer, where campers choose from a variety of activities developed by artists, designers, and other influencers. beamcenter.org
-
The British International School of New York
The BIS-NY Summer Camp offers daily swimming instruction at their onsite pool and a variety of activities to build friendships and explore new skills. This is all taught by their highly qualified teachers and teaching assistants. The summer camp is for children ages 3-10 with flexible week-by-week enrollment to fit any schedule. bis-ny.org
-
Book Nook
Join Book Nook’s Summer World of Imagination where they explore the places and things that help shape the wonders of childhood by implementing books, art, music, academics, and more over the course of the six-week program on the UWS or in Tribeca. booknooknyc.com
-
Broadway Dance Center
The Broadway Dance Center offers programs for all ages: The Junior Training Program for ages 13-17, Summer Dance camp for ages 3-14, Children and Teens Summer Classes for ages 6 months-13 years, Summer Workshop Series for ages 10-25, and the Summer Intensive for ages 12-21. Campers can learn the basics, develop new skills, or train to move up a level. broadwaydancecenter.com
-
Calhoun School
Summer at Calhoun School consists of various programs for ages up to 18. Students can attend movie-making camp, story pirates camp, jazz camp, or music camp. calhoun.org
-
Camp Coding Space
Camp Coding Space is a summer coding camp for kids ages 8-14. Campers build critical thinking skills through learning to code in Scratch or JavaScript. Each session, campers go on field trips to Google, Facebook, or Microsoft. thecodingspace.com
-
Camp Settoga
Camp Settoga offers campers ages 2-12 the ability to grow, explore, and discover through outdoor adventure while developing their Jewish life and identity. campsettoga.org
-
Camp Twelve Trails
This is a new concept of camp that gives kids ages 5-16 the opportunity to experience both a specialty camp and contemporary day camp. It offers five different “neighborhoods” that turn into points of lesson: Play, Create, Explore, Discover, and Grow. Play focuses on sports and fitness; Create dives into the arts; Explore lets you go outdoors; Discover contains science and technology; and Grow is all about the garden. camptwelvetrails.org
-
Chelsea Piers
With 11 one-week sessions and many sports to choose from, there’s a camp for every age and every schedule. Transportation from many Manhattan and Brooklyn neighborhoods is available. This summer, Chelsea Piers is offering short-week options for weeks one, two, and three! Summer camps run from June 18-August 31. Early Bird pricing is available through May 18. chelseapiers.com
-
The Children’s Academy
Children ages 3-14 can be part of The Children’s Academy’s summer camp full of creativity, academics, and athletics. They offer lessons in architecture, chess, Chinese, circus, hip-hop, origami, robotics, Spanish, game design, and so much more. There’s also a week-long Blackbird Sports Camp for campers ages 7-14. liu.edu
-
Children’s Museum of the Arts
CMA’s summer art colony camps offer kids an opportunity to unleash their creativity through sculpture, animation, drawing, and more! All camps are led by artists trained and experienced in teaching art-making to children. Explore the art of ancient times, learn how to create 3D models, and more this summer! cmany.org
-
Come Join the Band
This week-long summer intensive lets students really immerse themselves in mastering their instruments, writing songs, and rehearsing for the rock show. Campers are placed into bands based on their abilities so they can work in a collaborative environment. comejointheband.com
-
The Craft Studio
The Craft Studio is famous for their fun, innovative, and flexible summer programs! Register by day or week; they accommodate any schedule. Plus, drop-off with caregiver options are available! The camp offers the trendiest projects, activities, and games for kids ages 18 months to 12 years. craftstudionyc.com
-
Creative Arts at Sacred Heart
Creative Arts offers boys and girls ages 5-14 an opportunity to explore arts and athletics in a fun, encouraging environment. creativeartsnyc.org
-
Corbin’s Crusaders
Corbin’s Crusaders offers a summer full of adventure with an array of activities like zip-lining, rock climbing, and rope courses for campers ages 4-14. In addition to these unique offerings, kids are able to play baseball, soccer, tennis, golf, and more. corbinscrusaders.com
-
Deer Mountain Day Camp
Campers ages 3-15 open up and have a blast as they enjoy a sleepaway camp’s range of activities, facilities, and staff in a day camp setting. The camp offers swimming, sports, fine and performing arts, and outdoor adventure as well as time to explore the surrounding nature. deermountaindaycamp.com
-
Discovery Programs
The Discovery Programs offer a variety of camp options based on the age of campers in attendance. Junior Camp, for 2-year-olds, is a place for kids to enjoy sprinkler play, picnics, and more. Discovery Camp is for active kids ages 3-5; they’ll take part in cooking experiments, art projects, and science. Summer Tykes Camp is an afternoon camp for sporty kids ages 3-5. They also have half- and full-day Gymnastics Camps for ages 5-11. discoveryprograms.com
-
Downtown Day Camp
Both Junior (grades K-3) and Senior (grades 4-8) day camps are offered at Downtown Day Camp. A range of activities are offered from art, aquatics, and athletics to electives and field trips. manhattanyouth.org
-
Dwight School
Dwight School offers a variety of camps for students, and are split up by age group. Discovery Camp is for kids in grades pre-K-K; Explorers Camp is for grades 1-3; Adventure camp is for grades 4-6; Sports Camp is for grades 1-6; and Spark Camp offers campers the chance to learn and build skills in technology, science, advanced swimming, and more. dwightsummercamp.org
-
EBL Coaching
EBL Coaching offers three-week intensive academic summer camps for students entering grades K-12. Their Summer Skills Building Program, for elementary students, uses research-based, multi-sensory techniques to develop reading, writing, and math skills. Their Summer Strategy Building Program, for middle and high school students, develops test-taking, note-taking, organization, reading, and writing skills. eblcoaching.com
-
Elmwood Day Camp
Elmwood Day Camp is a balance of specialty and traditional camps for children in grades 5-6. Campers develop a passion, hone their skills, and discover new interests. The balance of Morning Majors (which last for two weeks) and Minors (which change daily) help campers to focus on a particular area while still giving them time for new activities. elmwoodspecialties.com
-
ESF Summer Camps at Riverdale Country School
The camps at ESF offer an array of activities like sports, technology, arts, culture, and skill-building through the different programs they provide. There are mini camps, day camps, senior camps, sports camps, tech camps, specialty majors, tennis camps, and extended day and tennis clinics available! esfcamps.com
-
Evolution Enrichment
This nine-week camp lets campers explore and develop thinking strategies to help problem solve. This is a refreshing take that stimulates the campers’ senses and creates an experience unlike any other camp. They will be able to think outside of the box due to all of the activities and read-aloud sessions they participate in daily. evolutionenrichment.com
-
Fastbreak Kids
Fastbreak Kids Multi-Sport Summer Camps is for kids ages 3-11 and gives each child an opportunity to discover their athletic potential by introducing various sports each week. Sports include basketball, football, baseball, dodgeball, and soccer. The camp puts an emphasis on large group games designed to challenge children of various ages and abilities, as well as build individual skills. fastbreakkids.com
-
Gate Hill Day Camp
Discover the ultimate day camp experience for campers ages 3-15! Family owned and operated for two generations, Gate Hill’s unique state-of-the-art facility offers 33 acres of outdoor adventure, authentic athletic fields and courts, an array of creative and performing art activities, wet and wacky fun at the Splash Park, and a heated four-pool complex. gatehilldaycamp.com
-
Girls Who Code
The Summer Immersion Program is a free, seven-week summer program for girls in grades 10-11 to learn how to code and to be exposed to tech-focused jobs. The Summer Immersion Programs for NYC are hosted in various companies’ offices around Manhattan and Brooklyn. girlswhocode.com
-
Gotham Tennis
Gotham Tennis Academy is designed to take campers to the next level in tennis, while also providing a fun, safe environment to meet other friends and peers who share the same love for the sport. With certified tennis instructors, campers will be given top-notch lessons and feedback every time they get on the court. This camp is for all skill levels from beginner to advanced! gothamtennis.com
-
Gymtime Rhythm and Glues
Gymtime offers three action-packed camps for ages 2.6-7. Their youngest campers start off in the popular Summer Breeze Day Camp, which combines an entertaining classroom experience with gym, art, cooking, music, outdoor time, and water play. The Sports and Gymnastics Camps are for ages 5 and older, and teach campers new physical skills in a fun environment. gymtime.net
-
Harlem School of the Arts
Harlem School of the Arts provides a camp experience like no other with a variety of classes in different art forms like music, dance, theater, and visual arts. In addition to these classes, campers take weekly trips to NYC’s cultural hot spots and in the afternoon, they go swimming! At the end of the two-week session, the campers will perform for their families and friends. hsanyc.org
-
HudsonWay Immersion School
Campers are immersed in Chinese or Spanish culture and through that immersion, they learn the language, cuisine, geography, arts, and everything else these cultures entail. After the two weeks, the students create a project and present to the rest of the camp! hwis.org
-
Intellectual Kids Club
This unique and comprehensive summer program is for kids in pre-K through high school. Intellectual Kids Club provides lessons in world literature, drama, mythology, philosophy, STEM, engineering, interpretive dance, theater, creative writing, and more. The classes use various learning games, physical movement, and hands-on activities to teach these lessons! intellectualkidsclub.com
-
International School of Brooklyn
The two camp programs offered by ISB are the French and Spanish Language Immersion Program and the Explorers Program. The Immersion Program is for children in grades pre-K-2 and combines language learning with summer fun. The Explorers Program is for grades 3-6 and allows them to dive into NYC through field trips, outdoor activities, and more! isbrooklyn.org
-
The JCC in Manhattan
The JCC in Manhattan lets children engage in experiences to reinforce a positive self-image, develop peer relationships, and to form new skills they didn’t have before. Campers participate in athletics, arts, and community while also exploring and celebrating Jewish life. jccmanhattandaycamp.org
-
Jodi's Gym
Jodi’s Gum offers a summer full of jumping, tumbling, balancing, stretching, and non-stop movement and fun for ages 3-6. The schedule is very flexible and the program is offered all summer long, so campers can pick and choose when they want to attend. jodisgym.com
-
Karma Kids Yoga
Karma Kids Yoga’s philosophy is to teach children about yoga and give them the tools to succeed in life after camp. They learn about the world through yoga poses, games, activities, music, and stores. karmakidsyoga.com
-
Kids at Art
Kids at Art offers morning and full-day workshops. Children will learn to use paint, pencil, cray pas, watercolor, and more. Kids will also learn about collage, sculpture, plaster, and printmaking—while developing their drawing skills and learning to draw and paint from a still-life or photograph. Mini camp workshops are for ages 4.5 and up. Classes are also offered for kids ages 2-4. kidsatartnyc.com
-
Kids at Work
This multi-subject center in NYC provides programming for infants to 4 year olds in music, sensory art, movement, dance, soccer, yoga, sign language, and cooking. Campers are welcome to attend any class on any day at any time. kidsatworknyc.com
-
Kids in Sports
With a low child-to-coach ratio and a flexible schedule for parents to sign up for any number of weeks, kids are sure to have fun. They offer indoor options for ages 2.5-6 and outdoor options for ages 4-8 focusing on baseball, basketball, football, hockey, lacrosse, volleyball, and soccer. Younger children participate in arts and crafts, story time, and other free play activities. kidsinsports.com
-
Kings Bay Y
Kings Bay Y uses its Jewish values and ideas to bring a summer full of fun, meaningful relationships and connections. The day camps provide an exciting and safe place for kids to build friendships and to create memories that will last a lifetime. Children will also learn new skills and have a newfound sense of self-confidence. kingsbayy.org
-
Kumon
Summertime is a break from school, but it shouldn’t be a break from learning. Summer is the perfect time for children to enroll in Kumon to sharpen their reading and math skills. Kumon gives students a running start into the new school year and an academic advantage that lasts a lifetime. kumon.com
-
LAUNCH Math + Science Centers
LAUNCH Math + Science Centers offer exciting, educational one-week STEM summer camps for ages 5-12. Launch campers code video games, explore marine biology, create physics experiments, program autonomous robots, and more! launchmath.com
-
Lavner Camps
Lavner’s award-winning camps take place at New York University and The Cathedral School. They have over 20 enrichment camps for ages 5-15 that specialize in sports, analytics, robotics, game design, app creation, Scratch, Python, Java, fashion, filmmaking, and more. lavnercamps.com
-
Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute
The summer program at Lee Strasberg is 12 weeks of exploring and executing Lee Strasberg’s principle of Method Acting. Students can choose full-time or part-time programs: Full-time is 22 hours per week and part-time is eight hours. newyork.methodactingstrasberg.com
-
Let’s Dress Up
The Princess Mini Camp from Let’s Dress Up is a two-hour drop-off program for girls ages 3-5. There’s a different theme each day, and the camp creates a story and craft around the theme. Girls dress up in their favorite princess attire, have a tea party, and spend the day having a blast. letsdressupnyc.com
-
The Little Gym
The Little Gym combines physical activity, gymnastics, games, and arts and crafts to create a summer experience that beats the heat while keeping campers happy and active all summer long. The Little Gym is for ages 3-12. thelittlegym.com
-
Mad Science
The Mad Science summer camps allow kids to learn about science through hands-on, interactive experiments and activities. Campers will discover chemical reactions, build rockets, play with cool spy equipment, and build their own robot! madscience.org
-
Mill Basin Day Camp
Mill Basin Day Camp is dedicated to providing exciting and fulfilling camp experiences with fun, recreational, and safe activities for children in grades pre-K-9. Attend an open house and bring the whole family for a personal tour of the facility and discussion of the camp program. millbasindaycamp.com
-
Mohawk Day Camp
Situated on 40 beautiful acres, Mohawk offers diverse programming and choices for ages 3-13. Tuition includes air-conditioned bus transportation, daily hot lunch and snacks, towel service, American Red Cross swim instruction, and more. campmohawk.com
-
Montclare Summer Camp
Montclare’s 2’s Camp is for the littlest campers who enjoy socializing in a secure, consistent environment, and acclimating them to school. 3’s Camp gently prepares children for the busier and longer schedule that they’ll experience in the fall. The 4’s Camp is for children about to enter Kindergarten and provides five days of action-packed fun. montclareschool.org
-
Nature Place Day Camp
Nature Place is an ACA-accredited, nature-oriented, and non-competitive day camp for children ages 4-16. Campers will play, learn, and grow gardens outdoors with friends and counselors. thenatureplace.com
-
New Country Day Camp
New Country Day Camp offers activites from cooking, martial arts, and arts and crafts to pioneering, sports, science, and technology for campers in grades K-6. 14streety.org
-
New York Botanical Garden Summer
For kids in grades K-8, the New York Botanical Garden offers themed summer camps. With science- and nature-themed programs, campers are able to explore the outdoors, delve into science investigations, and do behind-the-scene tours in the garden, which is a 250-acre landscape. nybg.org
-
New York Film Academy
At the New York Film Academy’s summer camps, students can immerse themselves in the world of film. Whether they enjoy filmmaking, acting, screenwriting, journalism, photography, musical theater, or game design, there are multiple activities and programs to get involved in. nyfa.edu
-
NORY Inc.
Encourage your kids’ creative side with this unique innovators’ camp, where children of all ages can dabble in robot-building, structural engineering, chemistry, and physics to their heart’s desire. While NORY Robots & Science offers a full day of robotics fun, active kiddos may also love Soccer & STEM or Swim & STEM, which split time equally between robotics and a sport. nory.co
-
NY Kids Club
Join the NY Kids Club for an unforgettable summer of time travel! Campers will enter their time machine and become immersed in a theatrical adventure. Campers enjoy a thrilling variety of activities from gymnastics, sports, engineering, science, architecture, history, art, geography, dance, martial arts, and yoga! nykidsclub.com
-
Physique Swimming!
Make a splash with Physique Swimming! Physique is partnering with NORY for a second year at 25 Pine Street to bring NYC families the best of swim instruction and STEM programming! physiqueswimming.com
-
Pins & Needles
Pins & Needles summer camp focuses on the fundamentals of sewing and creative expression. There is garment, accessory, and room decor sewing as well as fun and fresh fabric craft projects and even some basic fashion illustration. The program is designed for children ages 7-13. Projects will vary each week! pinsandneedlesnyc.com
-
The Pixel Academy
Thousands of kids ages 7-14 and of all skill levels have come to the Pixel Academy’s legendary one- and two-week STEM summer day camps in Brooklyn and Manhattan! Kids can mod Minecraft, code in Roblox, program virtual reality games, make YouTube videos, fly drones, create cryptocurrencies, and develop apps. pixelacademy.org
-
Planet Han Mandarin
Through role play, 3D model-making, hands-on activities, games, and arts and crafts, Planet Han turns Chinese history into a fun, approachable journey. Campers travel between ancient China and modern New York. Other fun activities include calligraphy, karate, Chinese movies, and outdoor time! planethanchinese.com
-
Poppyseed Pre-Nursery
Mini-camp at Poppyseed Pre-Nursery includes Mommy & Me classes with music, art, gym, and play for babies and toddlers up to 3 years old. Every session is full of singing, painting, tumbling, splashing, and picnicking. poppyseedprenursery.com
-
Ramaquois Day Camp
Ramaquois Day Camp offers seven activity periods each day ranging from graphic design to hockey, so campers can learn new skills while brushing up on old ones. The water activities program boasts a 5-acre lake with a giant trampoline, eight pools, and certified lifeguards. ramaquois.com
-
Replay Music Studios
Replay Music Studios offers week-long summer and holiday camps for ages 8-18. Participants make original rock/pop music, learn to play the songs they like, and delve into the fundamentals of songwriting, arranging, and musical collaboration. replaymusicstudios.com
-
Rella’s Spielhaus
Rella’s Spielhaus provides campers the perfect camp experience all in German! They offer fun summer language courses filled with music, arts and crafts, and a lot of outdoor time at the park.
rellasspielhaus.com
-
Riverside Park Conservancy
Riverside Park Conservancy hosts a multi-sport summer camp in Riverside Park. This is a weekly, low-cost, high-quality sports camp experience for ages 4-14. Riverside Park Conservancy partners with local well-respected sports instructors whom kids love and create a friendly atmosphere that allows for future friendships. riversideparknyc.org
-
RoboFun
The RoboFun summer camp experience has programs for various age groups to take part in. Kids in grades 4-6, will work together to design their own robots as well as learn to code and engage with interactive video games. Campers in grades 1-3 will build and program LEGO robots. The Kindergarten camp allows campers to experiment with science while also learning to build with LEGOs. robofun.org
-
The School at Steps
The School at Steps heats up during the summer months! With a variety of programs, there are options for the youngest of dancers and intensives for the most dedicated dancers. The programs give students from across the US an opportunity to study in NYC with an internationally recognized faculty. stepsnyc.com
-
SciTech Kids
The SciTech summer camp lets kids ages 4-15 learn all about STEAM through hands-on experiments and science investigations. The mornings are spent outside observing urban ecosystems. In the afternoons, campers will focus on weekly themes created by the staff. They’ll explore STEM-based topics like coding, architecture, and engineering. sci-techkids.com
-
Shibley Day Camp
Shibley Day Camp creates magical experiences that promote personal growth and lifelong friendships in their nurturing, down-to-earth environment. Campers ages 3-14 participate in a balanced mix of aquatics, athletics, arts, adventure, and science activities! shibleydaycamp.com
-
Soc Roc
Soc Roc is a summer soccer and fitness camp dedicated to teaching the basics of soccer to campers. This camp is for children ages 3-4 and teaches them skills in dribbling, juggling, passing, shooting, and goalkeeping. In addition to soccer skills, children are able to play other outdoor games. jcsocroc.com
-
Soccer by Coach Fher
This is a development program for children to focus on building their strengths, confidence, and sportsmanship. Coach Fher’s philosophy is for soccer to always be fun and to engage children in every way possible. The drills are designed to be enjoyable while also developing skills and improving in all areas of the game. coachfher.com
-
SPORTIME Randall’s Island
The SPORTIME summer program challenges campers’ abilities while also acting as a source of summer fun and a place where they can build their self-confidence. With experienced sports professionals and counselors, the camp offers the best tennis and sports programming. sportimeny.com
-
St. Albans School
St. Albans provides an engaging summer experience for students K-12. Their academics and arts program offers students the opportunity to explore new topics or to get ahead in something they already know. Their sports program has more than 40 sessions, and two partner camps. stalbansschool.org
-
Stagecoach Theatre Arts
Stagecoach summer camps are full of singing, dancing, and drama for kids ages 4-16. At camp, they’ll learn to become confident on stage while also harnessing their drama skills. Each camp is based around a theme or popular musical theater show. stagecoachschools.com
-
Steve & Kate’s Camp
Steve & Kate’s Camp lets the campers decide what they want to do, when they want to do it. There isn’t a rigid structure, but they do provide the tools and activities for kids to learn, build skills, and develop relationships. The five immersive creative studios they provide include film, bread-making, coding, fashion, and music. steveandkatescamp.com
-
Summer at Speyer
Summer at Speyer offers various programs to keep children’s minds active during the summer months. They have the Maker’s Program (grades 1-5); Debate and Public Speaking (grades 5-9); and Summer Chess (grades 1-5). speyerlegacyschool.org
-
SummerSault at The Town School
SummerSault’s program is created specifically for children ages 3-6, with expert teachers leading each group, and housed in the Town School’s custom-designed early childhood facilities. Individualized swim instruction, arts and crafts, sports, science, soccer, cooking, music, and more will all be part of your child’s summer! summersaultnyc.org
-
Super Soccer Stars
Super Soccer Stars offers programs for all ages: 12-24 months, 2-7 years, and advanced camps for ages 7 and up. Super Soccer Stars has developed a special World Cup curriculum for this summer, where the Stars will be “traveling the world” in each class to learn about the culture and diverse styles of play associated with the various countries. newyork.supersoccerstars.com
-
TADA! Youth Theater
Every week during the summer, kids at TADA! create and perform an original mini-musical. Campers write, rehearse, and perform their original show based on weekly themes. Professional teaching artists direct scenes and teach related musical numbers from TADA!’s original family musicals and Broadway and off-Broadway shows. tadatheater.com
-
Take Two Film Academy
Make films all summer long with Take Two Film Academy. Take Two offers classes on the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, and downtown. They have classes for kids ages 5-7, 8-12, and 13-16. taketwofilmacademy.com
-
Tennis Innovators
Tennis Innovators offers full- and half-day sessions for campers to get their daily dose of tennis instruction from seasoned coaches. They also offer sports like soccer, basketball, and baseball!
tennisinnovators.com
-
TLB Music
The biweekly Camp STARs at TLB Music is for children ages 2-3. Every week, children are introduced to a new instrument, will create crafts, play group games to start teamwork skills, and listen to stories. Each week is centered around a new theme, so no camp experience is ever the same! tlbmusic.com
-
Wildlife Conservation Society
Summer will be wild at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and the New York Aquarium, where campers will be able to have an up-close experience with animals. In addition to these adventures, children will be able to work hands-on with STEM activities and explore their love of wildlife. wcs.org
-
Woodmont Day Camp
Woodmont Day Camp provides a dynamic program in an environment that fosters growth and independence for children ages 3-15. Their core values of kindness, confidence, and respect are integral parts of their philosophy and are incorporated into all aspects of the camper’s experience. woodmontdaycamp.com
-
YMCA
The YMCA offers both day and sleepaway camp options in over 20 locations throughout NYC. The sleepaway camps offer the traditional camp experience for children to make lifelong memories and friends, while also mastering a skill, developing relationships, and more. ymcanyc.org