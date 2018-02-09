New York Rangers

The New York Rangers offer a wide variety of hockey programs for every skill level. If your child is curious about hockey but has never even been ice skating before, sign them up for the Try Hockey for Free program, which accommodates ages 5-9. If they’re more experienced on the ice, try their Learn to Play program. There’s even a rookie league for players 5-10 who’ve got the basics down. Check their website for specific times and locations. Locations vary, 212-465-6553, nhl.com.