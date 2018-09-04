Meet Our Fave NYC Moms In The Fashion Industry

Shoshanna Gruss, Designer

Her Brand: Shoshanna, shoshanna.com

Her Fam: Daughter Sienna, 13 & fraternal twins Angelica & Colby, 5

Her Top Trend for Fall 2018: “I love that plaid is back this season. It gets me excited to trade in my summer dresses and is so quintessential fall. I love the timelessness and versatility of plaid; it is one of the only prints that can be worn in any style. In my fall collection, I designed a blazer dress for the office, but also a fun mini-dress both in the same oversized plaid. You’ll find me living in these for the next three months.”

Style Advice for Busy Parents: “Whether it is a great pair of black heels or a blazer, find key staples that can transform an outfit within a moment’s notice—and invest in pieces that can stand the test of time (and toddlers)!”

Follow Along: @ShopShoshanna & @ShoshannaGruss on Instagram