Meet Our Fave NYC Moms In The Fashion Industry
In honor of fall Fashion Week, we asked 9 of our fave local moms in the fashion industry spill their style secrets and top trends for fall
With the arrival of fall meets the arrival of fall Fashion Week and a myriad of hot new seasonal trends. To welcome the new season and, with it, new styles, we asked nine of our favorite New York City moms in the fashion industry (from designers to stylists to e-commerce founders) to share their best style advice for busy parents and to dish on the new fashion trends that they are most excited about!
9 NYC Moms In The Fashion Industry We Love:
-
Shoshanna Gruss, Designer
Her Brand: Shoshanna, shoshanna.com
Her Fam: Daughter Sienna, 13 & fraternal twins Angelica & Colby, 5
Her Top Trend for Fall 2018: “I love that plaid is back this season. It gets me excited to trade in my summer dresses and is so quintessential fall. I love the timelessness and versatility of plaid; it is one of the only prints that can be worn in any style. In my fall collection, I designed a blazer dress for the office, but also a fun mini-dress both in the same oversized plaid. You’ll find me living in these for the next three months.”
Style Advice for Busy Parents: “Whether it is a great pair of black heels or a blazer, find key staples that can transform an outfit within a moment’s notice—and invest in pieces that can stand the test of time (and toddlers)!”
Follow Along: @ShopShoshanna & @ShoshannaGruss on Instagram
-
Rebecca Minkoff, Designer
Her Brand: Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com
Her Fam: Three children: Luca Shai Bellour, Bowie Labell Bellour & Nico Valentine Bellour
Her Top Trend for Fall 2018: “Easy Rider is the inspiration and mood I worked with to capture in my Fall 2018 Collection. It is my hope that the woman who wears these pieces feels empowered to explore whatever it is she’s looking for and feels confident that she’s one of many—celebrating that camaraderie and the power of many all falls under the theme.”
Style Advice for Busy Parents: “Hands-free is always key, so any sling or crossbody–like the Nylon Belt Bag or Jean Crossbody, both new for fall—make my life so much easier, and give me the flexibility to be in full control to use my hands for everything else I need to be doing!”
Follow Along: @RebeccaMinkoff on Instagram & #MyRM
-
Cynthia Rowley, Designer
Her Brand: Cynthia Rowley, cynthiarowley.com
Her Fam: Two daughters: Kit Keenan, 19 & Gigi Powers, 13
Her Top Trend for Fall 2018: “More is more!”
Style Advice for Busy Parents: “Fashion and function—I love a pretty dress that doubles as a coverup, one-piece swimsuits that can be worn with a pair of jeans, and anything that I can throw into a bag for a spontaneous adventure.”
Follow Along: @cynthiarowley & @kitkeenan on Instagram
-
Jodie Snyder Morel, Designer
Her Brand: DANNIJO, dannijo.com
Her Fam: Two children: Live, 1 & Margaux, 3
Her Top Trend for Fall 2018: “I’m loving the 90s and we just launched the perfect slip dress that I’ll be living in this fall. It takes you from day into night and is the perfect canvas to accessorize. I love it with my vintage cowboy boots and a big vintage leather belt.”
Style Advice for Busy Parents: “Invest in classic pieces that you can update with accessories. Also find flat shoes you love because when you’re always on the go, comfort is important. You can never have too many sneakers!”
Follow Along: @jodiesnydermorel & @dannijo on Instagram
-
Ariane Goldman, Designer
Her Brand: HATCH, hatchcollection.com
Her Fam: Two children, ages 3 & 7
Her Top Trend for Fall 2018: “I’m loving the femininity of flirty dresses with ruffles and off the shoulder designs. At any age, it’s so lovely to feel feminine and like a lady and wearing florals and layers makes me feel ethereal.”
Style Advice for Busy Parents: “Onesies! I’m obsessed with jumpers because they are one and done! We design many for HATCH as it’s an easy chic solution for a woman on the go. You can dress up with heels and earrings or down with sneakers and denim jacket, but it looks finished, and thoughtful.”
Follow Along: @HATCHcollection on Facebook & @hatchgal on Instagram
-
Twin Sisters Mindy & Paula Shapiro, Stylists
Their Brand: The Style Duo, thestyleduo.com
Their Fam: Paula has two sons (ages 16 & 19); Mindy has a 13-year-old son
Their Top Trend for Fall 2018: “We are loving the peacock blue and green shades on everything from special couture pieces to everyday essentials. It adds a fun pop of color to update any fall wardrobe.”
Style Advice for Busy Parents: “Every busy mom needs to invest in a good blazer, the perfect pair of jeans, and a versatile bootie. Use these as basics and go from day to night seamlessly by mixing up the accessories.”
Follow Along: @TheStyleDuo on Instagram
-
Julia LeClair, Co-Founder & Creative Director
Her Brand: Orchard Mile, orchardmile.com
Her Fam: A 7-month-old daughter
Her Top Trend for Fall 2018: “I am loving all the floral prints I am seeing for the fall. It makes me feel like summer isn’t over quite yet.”
Style Advice for Busy Parents: “For the busy parents out there, the best advice I would give is to keep things simple. The less you have to worry about the better. I love jumpsuits for this reason because you can still look so polished and put together without having to think too much about it.”
Follow Along: @orchardmile on Instagram & @theorchardmile on Facebook
-
Sophie Kahn, Co-Founder
Her Brand: AU|rate, auratenewyork.com
Her Fam: A 1.5-year-old child
Her Top Trend for Fall 2018: “I love the velvet trend that’s been happening this year. I wouldn’t have thought of myself dressing head-to-toe in purple velour, but it’s my go-to outfit these days. It’s cozy, comfortable, and perfect if you don’t have a lot of time to think. I pair it with my more minimal AU|rate jewelry to keep it sophisticated and not too over-the-top.”
Style Advice for Busy Parents: “I really like coordinated sets these days (also per the above example in velvet). When you’re a busy parent, every minute counts, and a coordinated set means you have substantially less work to do. Just pair it with some good accessories–shoes, bag, jewelry, and you’re set (pun intended).”
Follow Along: @auratenewyork on Instagram & @auratenewyork on Twitter