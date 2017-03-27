9 Great Easter Events For Families In NYC

It seems like just yesterday we were stuck in the coldness of the winter and making our New Year’s resolutions, and now Spring is bringing the liveliness and energy is creeping back into the city. That means Easter is almost here. Do not miss out on these fun and special activities in New York City that would make your Easter with friends and family more festive and enjoyable.

Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

It’s New York City. It’s Easter Festival. The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival is a no brainer to be on the top of the list of great holiday events. The almost 200-year tradition still carries on and is a pleasure to see and be part of each year. This year expect tons of bonnets with live birds chirping, families in costume, and colorful marching bands. April 16 from 10am. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 14 East 51st Street. nycgo.com

New York Hilton Midtown

Hilton’s fancy Midtown hotel is hosting its fourth annual Frozen Easter Egg Hunt. The entire activity will take place in a frozen lounge, literally, with frozen, custom-made Easter eggs scattered throughout the winter wonderland. There will be free complimentary refreshments for anyone under 14. April 14-16 from 11am. Price: Ticket information at the gate. Age: All ages. 1335 6th Avenue. minus5experience.com

Spirit of New York & Bateaux New York

The Spirit of New York and Bateaux New York offer you the best Easter experience from the water. Board one of the ships and either enjoy a great champagne brunch cruise while looking at the breathtaking New York skyline with the Bateaux New York or let your kids go wild on a kids-friendly cruise by Spirit of New York with the Easter Bunny. April 16 from 11:30am. Price: Starting from $38.95-$59.90. Age: All ages. Chelsea Piers. spiritcruises.com

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

The Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak is opening its door at 12pm and serving a 20 oz. hand-carved Prime Rib special, hand-cut steaks, and award-winning wine list to hungry New Yorkers on Easter. So before you go into an entire afternoon of egg hunting with your children, stop by to taste some of the New York’s best lunches in the area. Open daily from 12pm. Price: N/A. Age: All ages. 1221 6th Avenue. delfriscos.com

Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store

The importance of Easter eggs, especially to children, is needless to mention, and of course the city will be filled with different egg hunt activities. However, Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store in Park Slope is giving a chance to start celebrating Easters a little earlier. Next weekend, the shop will host an egg hunt in its backyard, and then there will be arts and crafts workshops awaiting in the store to make the eggs even prettier. Reservations are needed for families planning to come and participate. April 8 from 10am. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 232 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn. blueribbongeneralstore.com

Riverside Park

Think N’ Fun is hosting an Easter party at the scenic Riverside Park and is inviting families with children to join them and share and spread the fun. Like their name, the organization is focusing on maximizing the amount of fun you are going to have during the activities. Hence, they have prepared the classic egg hunt, with baskets for each kid to collect the eggs, and an Easter Bunny will be hopping around to help the children with the hunt and provide them with some snacks. April 15 from 10:30am. Price: $13-20. Age: All ages. West 122nd Street at Riverside Drive. eventbrite.com

Children’s Museum Of Manhattan

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan is presenting an Easter celebration for the families of New York. The museum’s annual museum-wide Easter egg hunt will take place on April 15, and will have images of eggs featuring the kids’ favorite cartoon characters. Kids who complete the hunt and find all the characters will get their prizes in the lobby. The activity is free and comes with museum admission. April 15 from 10am. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 212 W 83rd Street. cmom.org

Rockefeller Center

Though it’s spring, it’s never too late if you want to have some fun on the ice. If you or your family feel like skating on Easter, then you should drop by Rockefeller Center and join many others for some time on the ice. While you are skating, don’t be surprise if you see an Easter Bunny on the ice skating with you! He’s got quite the moves. Of course, the place offers so much more than just skating. There will be exquisite brunches as well. April 16 from 9am. Price: $10-49. Age: All ages. 30 Rockefeller Plaza. therinkatrockcenter.com

Target East Harlem Community Garden