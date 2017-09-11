9 Fun And Active Parent And Me Wellness Classes Around NYC

Staying active after having a baby can be hard without the right babysitter and the right schedule. Between taking care of another human being and yourself, being a mom is time consuming, and sometime staying active falls on the back burner. But with the right classes, staying fit is combing with baby bonding time to fit into your busy schedule. Here are some of the best [arent and me wellness classes around Manhattan and Brooklyn for even the busiest of parents.

Mommy and Me Fitness NY

Owned by fitness trainer and fellow mom, Meri, Mommy and Me Fitness helps new moms stay active while connecting with their babies. The class challenges moms by including diverse workouts that include lunges, squats, jump rope, and jogging. Also, the classes incorporate the environment and location to keep participants on their toes. Meri’s certifications include American Council on Exercise, AFFA Group Fitness Instructor, Pre and Post Natal Fitness, and Community CPR and AED, among others. mommyandmefitness.com

Strollercize

Strollercize has been connecting new moms and babies while helping them get back in shape since the 90’s. The class incorporates the use of strollers into everyday workouts for new moms. Elizabeth Trindade, a personal trainer and former ballet dancer, originally started the program. Over the years, it has grown to several different cities in the United States and overseas. The program has attracted moms from over to NYC for three-day training courses and more. For an intense workout with a well-known mommy personal trainer, Strollercize is for you. strollercize.com

14StreetY

The Y is home to many fitness and exercise classes and other extracurricular activities for everyone to enjoy, especially moms and their babies. The 14th street Y hosts several fitness classes targeted at new moms and babies in a warm and welcoming environment that aims to create a community for moms and babies alike. Courses include Postpartum Pilates with Baby, Mommy and Me Barre, New Body, New Baby! New Moms Fitness Class, Mommy and Me Yoga, and even personal training for new moms. Classes are free for members but are $90 for non-members and $20 for a trial run. 14streety.org

Park Slope Yoga Center

PSYC has been a Park Slope staple since 1998. It includes classes that cater to all phases of being a mother, including prenatal and postnatal classes. The postnatal, Parent/Baby yoga classes include two instructors to ensure both the parents and baby get the attention they need. The recommended age for babies is 3 weeks-22 months old. It is for every kind of parent from those just wanting to get out of the house to those just wanting to get in shape. parkslopeyoga.com

Harlem Yoga Studio

Known for being community-oriented, Harlem Yoga Studio offers some of the most affordable mommy and me yoga classes in the city. Located on W 125th street, HYS offers weekly donation-only community classes and donation-only prenatal classes. They also offer Postnatal Baby and Me classes that provide gentle stretching and deep breathing with your baby and give your baby its first taste of yoga through movement and massage. HYS also encourages community among moms and has been serving Harlem and Upper West Side communities and families for years. harlemyogastudio.com

BellaVita Kids

BellaVita takes its wellness brand a step further by incorporating fun, interactive classes with BellaVita Kids. It aims to offer families the opportunity to connect and improve their health while having fun. Classes include Get Movin’ BellaVita Kids and Family Yoga. Get Movin’ BellaVita Kids includes school partnership classes like Creative Movement, Yoga, and Dance, Creative Movement, Dance and Yoga Basics, and Zumba Kids. Their classes are fun for the entire family. bellavitaworld.com

Discovery Programs

For a more nurturing environment, Discovery Programs’ Mommy and Me Yoga may be more up your alley. With goals that aim to “address each child’s unique interests and needs” and “provide a truly nurturing environment where each child is respected and encouraged,” Discovery Programs is the place to be. For Mommy and Me Yoga, babies are encouraged to be between 6 weeks and 8 months old when taking the class. The center provides yoga mats for those who cannot bring their own and the fee is $20 per class. The instructor, Shayna Skarf, is definitely one to admire. She specializes in Hatha, Prenatal and Postnatal, Mommy and Me, Toddler, Child, and Teen yoga. discoveryprograms.com

Aquabeba

For the water babies and water mommies, try Aquabeba. Founded by Dominic Krvavac, member of the 2000 Serbian Olympic swim team and Serbian record holder of the 50m, 100m, 200m backstroke, Aquabeba provides a soothing, comfortable, and nurturing environment for both mommy and baby. With two locations in the Olive Park and Viridian neighborhoods of Brooklyn, they offer a salt-water pool at the Viridian location for those parents that wish to avoid chemicals and include as little chlorine as possible in the pool at the Olive Park location. They also offer prenatal swim classes for moms-to-be that seek a safe environment to swim in while also providing a support group for current moms and moms-to-be. Classes start at $230 for a five-week class session. aquabeba.com

Asphalt Green

Asphalt Green is a nonprofit organization assisting individuals through sports and fitness and with community service. Their classes include training, yoga, and aquatics, among others. They provide classes for all ages and skill levels and work to advance participants in their skill levels. For their Water Babies classes, they seek to introduce babies to the joy of the water and work to build water-based motor skills in a warm-water teaching and exercise pool. Babies are encouraged to be at least 4 months hold before starting class. asphaltgreen.org

YMCA

Serving the community for over 160 years, the YMCA has become a New York staple. With numerous classes to cater to every New Yorker’s need, it only makes sense that they also offer some of the most affordable Parent/Child swimming classes in NYC. Their swim classes range from introductory to independent classes for babies 6 months-36 months. Classes start at $64. ymcanyc.org