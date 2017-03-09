9 Creative Indoor Sports At NYC Parks Recreation Centers

Across the 5 boroughs, these new, and exciting indoor sports are taking over local recreation centers and are sure to get the entire family through the final weeks of winter!

Wednesdays

Times, dates and locations vary

Wheelchair basketball is among the most well-known Paralympic sports and is played in over 100 countries worldwide by around 40,000 people. Come out and scrimmage against other wheelchair basketball players from the NYC area. This is also offered in Manhattan and Queens and is open to people of all abilities. Check the website for more information, nycgovparks.org. Free with NYC Parks recreation center membership, kids under 18, Free membership;all ages. Jesup Avenue between West 172 Street and Cross Bronx Expressway, 718-293-5934

Tuesdays and Thursdays

9am-12pm

Take a chance to learn something new! The Al Oerter Recreation Center introduces Jianzi, a traditional Chinese sport. Kids and adults will love this game, which has similarities to hacky sack. The goal of a Jianzi game is to keep a heavily-weighted birdie off the ground for as long as possible using your body but not your hands. Kids will love learning about this unique, and creative game, while having fun. Free with NYC Parks recreation center membership, kids under 18, Free membership. 131-40 Fowler Avenue, Queens, 718-353-7853

Saturdays

2-4pm

Back at it again with the roller skating craze—the free-wheeling craze from the ’80s that has been brought back to life over the past few years is for all ages to enjoy. Adults can feel like a kid again, and kids can get into their own groove as they learn some some new moves at this weekly skate aerobics class in Sunset Park. Then, put your skills to the test, and challenge each other to a skate-off at the Friday night roller skating parties in Brownsville! Free with NYC Parks recreation center membership, kids under 18, Free membership; all ages. 4200 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-972-2135

Saturdays

2:15-3:30pm

You don’t need to go to a lake to learn how to kayak! Kids can learn basic paddling and safety techniques involved with Kayaking in an indoor pool. Plus kids will get some exercise while having fun in the pool! Free with NYC Parks recreation center membership, kids under 18, Free membership; ages 6-13. 232 West 60th Street, 212-397-3159

Tuesdays and Thursdays

3-4:30pm

Bring your little adventurer to the Battalion Hall Recreation Center for some indoor fun! Kids will learn knot-tying and mountaineering techniques through indoor climbing challenges and ropes courses. Plus, kids will enjoy all the entertainment while learning team-building skills! Free with NYC Parks recreation center membership, kids under 18, Free membership; ages 6-12. 93-29 Queens Boulevard, Queens; 718-263-1163 .

Tuesdays and Saturdays

Dates and Times Vary

Double Dutch—this schoolyard favorite is sure to be an indoor hit, too. Bring your kids and teens to the Sorrentino Recreation Center to practice and have fun at this award-winning program that’s more than 25 years old! Whether your kiddos are double dutch legends ready to compete, or beginners who want to learn more about it; this is the perfect program for them! Different age groups meet on different days and times. Please check the website for more info! Free with NYC Parks recreation center membership, kids under 18, Free membership; kids/teens. 18-48 Cornaga Avenue, Queens; 718-471-4818

Dates and Times Vary

With the weather constantly switching up on New Yorkers, indoor rinks are a good way enjoy the ice whether its freezing cold or unbearably hot. Bring your kids to The World Ice Arena, a year-round, indoor ice skating rink, where you can watch them carve up the ice during figure skating lessons! Through the figure skating program, kids and adults can perform in shows and competitions. Free with NYC Parks recreation center membership, kids under 18, Free membership; all ages. 131-04 Meridian Road, Queens, 718-271-7572

Monday-Friday: 6am-9:30pm

Saturday-Sunday: 8:30am-3:30pm

Ditch running oceanside with a jacket, and get those legs in shape at this year-round athletic complex. Located by the beach, this complex features an indoor track, places to host shot put, long jump, and high jump competitions, and a weight-training room. Whether your a track enthusiast or you just want to take the entire family out for a family run around the track, this complex offers the space for both! Free with NYC Parks recreation center membership, kids under 18, Free membership; all ages. 625 Father Capodanno Blvd, Staten Island; 718-351-7923

Mondays and Fridays

8am-9am

NYC Parks is offering free Tai Chi classes with their Shape Up NYC Program at the Greenbelt Recreation Center! Learn how to build on strength, flexibility, and relaxation techniques through Tai Chi. Meditation and movement are important aspects of Tai Chi that all ages will be able to pick up through these lessons. Shape Up NYC is a free program. You do not need to be a member of a recreation center in order to attend a class. Free, all ages. 501 Brielle Avenue (across from Sea View Hospital), Staten Island; 718-667-3545