8 Reasons To Take Your Family On A Trip To Queens

When we talk about New York City, we are usually associated with the mind images of skyscrapers in Manhattan, crowds of people on the Fifth Avenue or in Central Park, and tons of working people in the Financial District. Queens is usually overlooked when it comes to fun places to check out, but not anymore. Our list of fun attractions will have you planning your family’s weekend around a day trip to Queens.

Gantry Plaza State Park

The 12-acre oasis lying riverside in Long Island City is one of the best places to go when you want to get the best sights of Manhattan. The park gives visitors a great picturesque view of Midtown Manhattan with a slight, comfortable breeze and some sunshine on a cozy weekend afternoon. It is the perfect destination to relax with your family while not being inside the crazy Manhattan complex. The park has plenty of picnic tables, playgrounds, and several piers for fishing. It doesn’t get any better than this. Monday to Sunday from 6am-10pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 4-09 47th Road. parks.ny.gov

MoMA PS1

The Museum of Modern Arts is so famous for its Manhattan bureau, that sometimes people tend to forget about how great MoMa PS1 is. It used to be an old school, but after some renovation work it is now considered to be a “contemporary art haven” by some visitors. The exhibition is heavily focused on displaying the works of many highly-skilled but not well-known artists. Also, the architecture itself has drawn the compliments of many visitors. Some claim the building represents a better artistic value than the exhibits inside. Monday, Wednesday to Sunday from 12-6pm. Price: Suggested $5-10. Age: All ages. 22-25 Jackson Avenue. momaps1.org

Rockaway Beach

A summer in New York City won’t be complete unless you visit Rockaway Beach, one of best beaches in the city. Have a wonderful time with plenty of affordable food trucks, surf shops, fashionable shops, and the nature walkways along the beach. Open Daily. Lifeguards on duty from 10am-6pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. Beach 3 Street to Beach 153 Street and Boardwalk to Atlantic Ocean. nycgovparks.org

Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge

The 9,000 acre wildlife attraction hosts more than 300 species of birds, making this place arguably the best bird watching place in the area. The refuge also offers kayaking and walking tours around the park. This is a great place for you and your children to spend some alone time while connecting with nature. Monday to Friday from 8:30am-5pm. Price: N/A. Age: All ages. 304 Cross Bay Blvd. nyharborparks.org

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

The city’s second biggest park has a recreational center, a zoo, a botanical garden, a science museum, a baseball stadium, and courts for basketball, cricket, tennis, and soccer. Bring your family because this park has space for all of your favorite activities. Open Daily. 24 Hours. Price: Free. Age: All ages. Grand Central Pkwy., Whitestone Exwy. nycgovparks.org

Queens County Farm Museum

Want your children to experience what it feels like to be living and growing up on a farm? New York City isn’t quite the place for that, unless you visit the Queens County Farm Museum. The city’s one and only historical farm occupies 47 acres of land, providing visitors with some 18th century traditional farm fun with animals like sheep, goats, cows, and chickens. And above all, it’s free! Open daily from 10am-5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 73-50 Little Neck Parkway Floral Park. queensfarm.org

Long Island Children’s Museum

The Long Island Children’s Museum is dedicated to educating and bonding families. Besides the interesting exhibitions specailly picked for children, the museum has special offers for members including interactive exhibits, live theater shows, and cute family craft workshops. Tuesday to Sunday from 10am-5pm. Price: $13. Age: All ages. 11 Davis Avenue. licm.org

New York Hall Of Science