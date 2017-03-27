7 Theaters Showcasing Great Family-Friendly Productions This Season

New York City is one of the theater capitals of the world. However, for families with children, it’s probably harder to pick out a play or a musical that is appropriate for all ages. Don’t let your little New Yorkers miss out on the excellent shows the city has to offer. Take a look at our list of local theaters putting on some great family-friedly productions this season.

Winter Garden Theater

“School of Rock” has entertained audiences at the Winter Garden Theater since November 2015. The story features a failed rock n’ roll musician trying to pose as a substitute prep school teacher and passes on his musical spirits onto his students. The stage comes alive with powerful rock n’ roll music and compelling deliveries from the cast. Andrew Lloyd Webber has also written some new tunes for this edition of the show. Showtime varies daily. Check website for details. Price: $79-250. Age: 8 and up. 1634 Broadway. shubert.nyc

Galli Theater

We are used to the story of “Cinderella,” where the prince fell in love with Cinderella thank to a unique shoe fitting test. Now, Galli Theater is presenting “The Princess and the Pea,” where the prince looks for his true love in a unorthodox Royal Pea Test. Various dates in April at 2 pm. Price: $15-20. Age: 5 and up. 151 W 26th Street. web.ovationtix.com

New Amsterdam Theater

There are so many versions of the Disney classic “Aladdin,” but this one is believed to top the rest. The story is penned by Tony Award winner Tim Rice and kids will have a fun time watching it. Plus, audiences can enjoy the must-have hits like “A Whole New World” and “Friend Like Me.” Showtime differs daily. Check website for details. Price: $49.50-166.75. Age: 6 or older. 214 West 42nd Street. aladdinthemusical.com

The Kidz Theater

The Kidz Theater is bringing back a classic in the name of “Once on this Island.” The show features a girl on the tropical island trying to evoke the power of love in order to break down the barriers between people from different socioeconomic classes. The plot will involve parts of “The Little Mermaid” and “Romeo and Juliet.” May 19-28 at 1 pm, 2 pm, and 7 pm. Price:$15-30. Age: All ages. 220 East 4th Street. kidztheater.org

Puppetworks

The Puppetworks in Brooklyn is bringing back a children’s story from 1898 by Kenneth Grahame. Named “The Reluctant Dragon,” the play tells the story of a boy who met and befriended a dragon. Meanwhile, the townsfolk were trying to get rid of the dragon and sent a warrior to kill the dragon. Through the effort of the boy and the dragon, the three came to an agreement and staged a fight and faked the death of the dragon to please the crowd. Eventually, the warrior claimed the dragon was reformed and did not pose as a threat to anyone, thus persuading the crowds to accept the dragon. April 22-August 20. Price: TBD. Age: 3 and up. 338 6th Avenue, Park Slope. puppetworks.org

TADA! Youth Theater

For some reason, Tess is not going to be in her home state of Missouri anymore. Instead, she is coming to New York City. Will she find her place and fit in? Or will she struggle? The TADA! Youth Theater is putting on another performance of “New York, New Year” this coming summer. Founded in 1984, the non-profit organization is dedicated to producing originally written plays by adults and only casting actors aged 8-17. April 29-May 21. Price: $10-25. Age: All ages. 15 West 28th Street. tadatheater.com

13th Street Repertory Theater

This is a mystical yet real story. Two strangers on an undisclosed mission came into an American home. They were intimidating to many, yet amusing to others. They refused to leave. In this allegorical effort to reflect upon modern America, the play “Perversion” will attract the attentions and appeal to audiences from young to old. March 30-April 30 at 3 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Price: $24. Age: 5 and up. 50 West 13th Street. tix.smarttix.com