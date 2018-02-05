7 Sweet Valentine’s Day Events For The Whole Family
Don’t miss out on all the Valentine’s Day events going on around the city!
In the city, it’s the season of love–we’re gearing up for Valentine’s Day. Check out all these events leading up to and during the holiday: whether you want to eat, paint, or craft, we’ve got you covered.
-
Hot Chocolate Festival at City Bakery
February may be frigid, but you can cozy up on Valentine’s Day at City Bakery, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. They’re serving up special drinks all month, and on the 14th they’ll bewitch you with their “Love Potion” hot chocolate. February 14 from 7:30am-6pm. 3 West 18th Street. thecitybakery.com.
-
Valentine’s Glow in the Dark Paint Night
Bored of traditional crafts? Head to Asser Levy Recreation Center for a Valentine’s themed night! You can your kids can use funky glow-in-the-dark paint to create colorful masterpieces inspired by the holiday. Make sure to RSVP for the parents and children session! February 9 from 5pm-6:45pm. Asser Levy Recreation Center, 392 Asser Levy Place. nycgovparks.org.
-
Loving Belugas at Wave Hill
Love isn’t just about caring for friends and family–it’s about taking care of the world around us. Encourage this environmental attitude by taking your kids to Family Art Project: Hearts and Flowers, Love for Belugas at Wave Hill. You’ll hear stories about beluga whales and make a beluga sock puppet to take home (or maybe gift for the holiday)! February 11 from 10am-1pm. Wave Hill House, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx. nycgovparks.org.
-
Valentine’s Heart Cupcake Workshop
Ages 2-5 will love to celebrate V-Day cooking with Taste Buds Kitchen. You and your kids will bake red velvet cupcakes from scratch, and even work together to make heart toppers out of a fondant! It’s a must for any aspiring chef (or anyone who likes a little sugar). How better to celebrate the holiday? February 14 from 10am-11am. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th Street. tastebudskitchen.com.
-
Building a Valentine
Who doesn’t love the architecture of New York City? Capture some of the skyline’s wonder and romance by crafting at the Skyscraper Museum. You’ll be able to make cards featuring skyscrapers to share with your Valentine, whoever it may be. February 3, from 10:30am-11:45am.The Skyscraper Museum,39 Battery Place. skyscraper.org.
-
Ceramics with the Parents
Drop in on Valentine’s Day for a session of the recurring Mommy/Daddy and Me Ceramics program, designed for ages 2-3. Though the ceramics don’t need to be holiday-themed, there’s no better way to show and share love than making art with your family! February 14, 10am or 11am. Manhattan Youth Downtown Community Center, 120 Warren Street. manhattanyouth.org.
-
Love Roxx
This V-Day, SUSHI ROXX is hosting Love Roxx: dancers and vocalists will be featured performing music by Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, and other stars at a family-friendly dinner. Special sushi rolls named “Uma Thurman”, “Bruce Leroy”, and “Big Mac” will be on the menu, and all ladies will receive a complimentary rose and chocolate dessert topped with whipped cream. Call in for reservations after 6pm. February 14. SUSHI ROXX, 120 East 39th Street, 212-726-9500, sushiroxxnyc.com