7 New York City Sports Pro Moms We Love
Some of NYC’s best athletes also happen to be some of the city’s best moms!
New York City is known for its professional sports teams, but it should also be known for its amazing female athletes that not only conquer the field–some have even competed in the Olympics proudly winning gold medals as they represent both the Big Apple and country. These strong female athletes prove that women can be on the top of their game and be the best mothers for their loving children. Here are a few of our favorite NYC pro sports moms!
-
Bria Hartley
Off the court, the New York Liberty point guard spends time with her adorable 8-month-old son Bryson in her hometown in Long Island.
Photo: Cassandra Giraldo, ESPEN Photographer
-
Heather Hardy
This Brooklynite is a professional Boxer/MMA fighter packs the heat in the ring as the current WBC International Female Super Bantamweight title and is mother of 9-year-old Anne, who she spends all her time with out of the ring.
Photo: Daphne Youree Photography/Instagram
-
Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner is a native New Yorker and Olympic gold medalist who established a new world record in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics. Jenner has six children; Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, Brandon, and Brody who are international celebs in their own right, and is a grandparent to 5 grandchildren.
Photo: twitter.com
-
Nancy (Lady Magic) Lieberman
Nancy (Lady Magic) Lieberman is a Legendary Basketball Hall of Famer, former WNBA basketball player, and coach. She currently runs her own basketball camp and charity and introduces boys and girls of all ages to basketball and motivates them to become leaders. This sports pioneer and two-time Olympian was born in Brooklyn but raised in Queens, still continues to be a working mother of four shaping the minds of the next generation of basketball players. She currently resides in Texas and mentors her son T.J. who is now a professional basketball player for the Turkish Super Basketball League.
Photo: femalecoachingnetwork.com
-
Kristine Lilly
The retired midfielder soccer star and Olympian spends most of her retirement teaching young girls and sharing her passion for the sport at TeamFirst Soccer Academy while raising her two daughters Sidney (9) and Jordan (6).
Photo: Erik Trautmann/ thehour.com
-
Bonnie Blair
Former American Speedskater and five time Olympic medalist Bonnie Blair is spending her retirement raising her two kids Grant Cruikshank (19) and Blair Cruikshank (14).
Photo: Imdb.com
-
Nancy Kuscsik
Retired long-distance runner and mother, Nina Kuscsik, is a native Long Islander and was the first female runner to win the Boston Marathon in 1972 and 1973 in an all men’s long-distance race. Kuscsik was inducted to the Road Racing Hall of Fame in 2012.
Photo: Newsday.com/ Sabrina de Sampaio