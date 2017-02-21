7 Great Libraries For Little Readers To Explore

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “If we encounter a man of rare intellect, we should ask him what books he reads.” Good books give us knowledge, shape our perspectives, and help us grow into our own unique characters. There is no limit to what we can learn from books, which is why parents love to get their kids into reading from a young age. One of the things that New York City is famous for, besides the endless lines of tourists outside the popular sites, is resourceful libraries, and the there are tons of free public libraries designed just for kids.

Children’s Center

The biggest and arguably the most beautiful and magnificent branch of the New York Pubic Library, located on 42nd Street, has more selections than you would think. You can bring your kids to the ground floor where there are tons of children’s books, CDs, and DVDs. There are also free music performances, story sessions, and special guest appearances from time to time. When you may be on the verge of straining your eyes from too much reading, your kids can always visit the Pooh room to play with stuffed animals and toys. Monday, Thursday-Saturday from 10am to 6pm, Tuesday-Wednesday from 10am to 7:45pm, Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 455 5th Ave. nypl.org

Mulberry Street Library

The first library in the Soho area was originally a chocolate factory back in the 1800’s. After renovations, the library opened in 2007, featuring a nice collection of books, exposed brick walls which add to its historical and industrial vibe, and a subtle children’s area. Besides after school and early morning story readings, the library hosts R.E.A.D with Mudge, a program named after the beloved Henry and Mudge books, where kids 5 and up can read to a service dog. Tuesday, Thursday from 10am to 7 pm. Wednesday from 11am to 7pm. Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages, R.E.A.D with Mudge, ages 5 or older. 10 Jersey Street. nypl.org

Children’s Library Discovery Center

Known to be the first children’s library in the country to offer young visitors an interactive and amazing hybrid museum-library experience, the Children’s Library Discovery Center offers so much more than just books. Besides reading, each part of the library can be viewed as a part of an artistic design or educational machinery display. The coolest element, though, is the interactive, science-themed stations designed by the San Francisco Exploratorium where kids can explore concepts like simple machines (pulley, lever, wheel, and axle), fossils, lunar and solar eclipses, and electricity. Monday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 9am to 7pm, Sunday from 12pm to 5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 89-11 Merrick Boulevard. queenslibrary.org

Brooklyn’s Central Library

The Central Library in Brooklyn has earned its reputation as the go-to place in Brooklyn for after school hours. The library is equipped with a cozy room for story times, a high-tech computer bar, and other activities ranging from chess clubs to drawing workshops. Monday to Thursday from 9am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 9am to 6pm, Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 10 Grand Army Plaza. klynlibrary.org

Belmont Library

The public library situated in the Little Italy neighborhood in the Bronx has the typical 80’s look, with an open-air, skylit atrium sporting a brick floor, a huge live palm tree, and a piano. The second floor of the library is dedicated to children, with collections of literature in many different languages including Spanish, Italian, and Albanian. Children with different ethnicities can come together and learn about their roots and literature in their original language. The museum is also spending a lot of effort to preserve the diverse ethic cultures in the neighborhood. Monday to Thursday from 10am to 7pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 610 East 186th Street. nypl.org

St. George Library Center

Built in 1907, the St. George Library Center on Staten Island is one of the oldest in NYC, not to mention the largest on the island. Their beautiful main reading room includes a timber-beamed ceiling, making it a perfect location to cozy up with a good read on a cool afternoon. This branch also hosts a multitude of fun programs including Bilingual Birdies, Picture Book Time, and Homework Club. The library will host several workshops and study sessions for students and storytime activities for little children and infants. Tuesday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm. Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 5 Central Aveune. nypl.org

Jefferson Market Library

When you enter the library for the first time, you might think you are in Hogwarts. The library has a famously antique style with arched stained glass windows, ornate carved wood doorways, and orginal artwork mostly done by former librarians. Kids can even crawl through the stairway into the adult section on the second floor. There are story time sessions for the little ones, too. Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 8pm. Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 425 Aveune of the Americas. nypl.org