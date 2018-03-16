NYC Parks: GreenThumb

For families looking to dive into the gardening community, GreenThumb provides programming and support to over 500 gardens throughout Manhattan. From garden basics to more advanced farming, GreenThumb has it all. You can also get your children involved in their variety of youth programs. The GreenThumb Youth Leadership Council (ages 14-21) will give your children the opportunity to learn from community gardeners and also gain volunteer management, leadership, and professional skills. Or you can go with Grow to Learn, the citywide school gardens initiative that hopes to get learning gardens in every school in NYC. Finally, GreenThumb offers a Summer Youth Employment program, where your children (ages 14-24) will get the chance to have paid summer employment for up to six weeks working a variety of entry-level jobs. greenthumbnyc.org