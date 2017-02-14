7 Fun Places To Check Out With Family On President’s Day

Washington D.C. is the center of United States politics and contains most of its political history, but being in New York City as President’s Day is approaching, there are also tons of places to go to to relive some national history and get educated. President’s Day is a holiday dedicated to honoring the presidents of the United States, and there are several to check out if your kids want to feel a little bit more patriotic.

New York Historical Society Museum And Library

If you have kids, then President’s Day is the perfect opportunity to get your kids to learn about the history of our nation and the famous presidents. The New York Historical Society Museum and Library is hosting president-themed events to facilitate children to learn while having some fun through scavenger hunts for objects and images related to the past presidents inside the museum as well as playing with crafts and making portraits of the presidents. You can come by with your family any time except for Monday and the activity will also include free admission to the museum. Tuesday-Thursday, Saturday from 10am to 6pm, Friday from 10am to 8pm, Sunday from 11am to 5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 170 Central Park West. nyhistory.org

Museum Of The City Of New York

Another fun place to learn something while bonding with your children is the Museum of the City of New York. The Museum is hosting games like scavenger hunts and creating mini-magazines to illustrate the past presidents from New York City. The program is free and designed for families to complete together. Do not miss out on such an excellent chance to do educational activities with your kids. February 19 from 11am to 2pm. Price: Free. Age: 6-12 and adults. 1220 5th Ave. mcny.org

Tada! Theater

We all know about Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I have a dream” speech; we have also learned about Eleanor Roosevelt’s legendary life and achievements and about the legacies and inventions left to us by the Wright Brothers. But do we know who they were before they became famous? Tada! Theater is presenting its time-traveling musical production of the kids versions of these famous people’s life, “The History Mystery,” and it seems like a great place to learn about something that not a lot of people know about these historical figures. February 18,19 from 2pm and 4pm. February 20 from 2pm. Price: $10. Age: 6 and older. 15 W 28th Street. tadatheater.com

Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace

Talking about tracing childhood history of historical figures, there is another great place to check out on President’s Day. President Theodore Roosevelt’s birthplace is located on the East 20th Street in Manhattan, and now it is open and free to the public. So if you want to know where Theodore Roosevelt spent his childhood, you should not miss this. Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 28 E 20th Street. nps.gov

Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park

If you want to spend a lovely afternoon with your family in New York City on President’s Day, you might want to see what Roosevelt Island has to offer. Named after President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the island now features a memorial park dedicated to FDR. It is the first memorial to FDR in the state of New York and it is named after the four freedoms he outlined in his famous speeches back in 1944. While you and your family learn about the history of FDR, you can also enjoy some gorgeous views from the island and lots of perfect picture spots. Open Daily from 9am to 5pm except Tuesday. Price: Free. Age: All ages. 1 FDR Four Freedoms Park. fdrfourfreedomspark

Madame Tussauds

If you are stuck in the city and do not have the leisure time to escape to the Roosevelt Island for some quality time with your family, then you can head to Madame Tussauds to see their exhibitions of the world leaders within a very short amount of time. The exhibition features lifelike sculptures of famous leaders and figures from George Washington to Barack Obama. The whole world is on full display inside Madame Tussauds and waiting for you to check it out. Open Daily from 9am to 10pm. Price:$29. Age: All ages. 234 W 42nd Street. madametussauds.com



Federal Hall National Memorial