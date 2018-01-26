Dancing with Swords

Let’s face it: Most kids love swords. For a (safe!) way to enjoy swordplay, take the family to the 33rd annual New York Sword Dance Festival at the Museum of the City of New York. An ancient winter celebration, the dancers are linked by swords and engage in complex movements. The event even includes a snack! Registration is encouraged but not required. Free with museum admission, 3:30pm, February 17, Museum of the City of New York, 1220 5th Avenue at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, mcny.org.