7 Events To Enjoy Over Presidents’ Day Weekend
This Presidents’ Day weekend, take advantage of the Monday off by participating in any number of activities, including a tour of Fraunces Tavern, a sword festival, and more.
Any three-day weekend is a treat, and an opportunity to try something new with your extra free time! Keep your kids from going stir crazy by attending some of these events, all held during Presidents’ Day weekend.
-
Winter Break Camp at JCC Manhattan
The JCC Manhattan offers a winter break camp just for the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, packed full with swimming, sports, cooking, and more for ages 3 to 8. Kids are arranged in their appropriate age groups for three days of exciting games and adventures in this drop-off program. Pre-registration is required. $125 for the public, $110 for members, February 19, 9am-2:45pm, JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Avenue at 76th Street, 646-505-4444, jccmanhattan.org.
-
Kids Week at the Intrepid
Presidents’ Day Weekend kicks off Kids Week at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. On Sunday and Monday, Kids Week focuses on the science behind our favorite sports and games. Sporty kids will have the chance to improve their pitches and throws (all while learning about the physics behind the moves). They’ll also get to meet Mr. Met! It’s a must-do for any science or sports fan. Free with museum admission, times TBA, February 18-19, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and 12th Avenue, 212-245-0072, intrepidmuseum.org.
-
Rubin Museum Celebrates the Himalayan New Year
Celebrate the Himalayan New Year, Losar, at the Rubin Museum of Art – this year is the year of the Earth Dog. Through food, music, and art, your kids will learn about Losar celebrations, from a tour of the Rubin’s galleries to a hands-on activities and crafts that incorporate an understanding of the culture’s traditions. Don’t miss the scavenger hunt! Free, 12-4pm, February 18, Rubin Museum of Art, 150 West 17th Street, 212-620-5000, rubinmuseum.org.
-
A Day of Theater
TADA! Youth Theater runs several short-duration camps, including a one-day camp on Presidents’ Day. Kids from 6-11 can take part in “Inspire to Be,” a full-day program that culminates in a 20 minute performance families are invited to watch. They’ll spend the day steeped in theater games, comedic improv, and singing and dancing. $125, 9am-5:30pm, February 19, TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street, tadatheater.com.
-
Fraunces Tavern's Open House
Lest we forget what Presidents’ Day is really about, Fraunces Tavern is opening its doors on Saturday and Sunday with the compelling offer of $1 admission. Plus, if you stop by at 1pm or 2pm on either day, you can get a free tour! Take your kids to learn about America’s history and celebrate George Washington’s birthday, all in one fun afternoon. $1, 11am-5pm, February 17-18, Fraunces Tavern Museum, 54 Pearl Street, 212-425-1778, frauncestavernmuseum.org.
-
Dancing with Swords
Let’s face it: Most kids love swords. For a (safe!) way to enjoy swordplay, take the family to the 33rd annual New York Sword Dance Festival at the Museum of the City of New York. An ancient winter celebration, the dancers are linked by swords and engage in complex movements. The event even includes a snack! Registration is encouraged but not required. Free with museum admission, 3:30pm, February 17, Museum of the City of New York, 1220 5th Avenue at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, mcny.org.
-
Storytime in the Atrium
Have a budding poet in the family? Take them to see Bryan Collier—six-time Coretta Scott King Award winner and four-time Caldecott Honor recipient—perform Useni Eugene Perkins’ classic poem “Hey Black Child” at the Lincoln Center’s Atrium. Ages 2 to 5 will be inspired by the power of dreams and celebrate the beauty of black children. Seating is first-come, first-served. Free, 11am, February 17, David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, 212-875-5456, lincolncenter.org.