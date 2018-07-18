New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • 7 Activities For Quality Family Time This Summer

    Looking for ideas to keep the kiddos entertained this summer? Here are 7 ways activities for quality family time this summer

     By Angela Zimmerman Common Sense Media

    Young family with daughters standing on quayside

    Feel like you’re running out of ideas to keep your kids entertained in the dog days of summer? Look no further. Dozens of cool, crafty, and creative ideas for kids of all ages are easy to download, stream, read, and share.

    1. Outdoor movie night

    Transform your backyard into a movie theater with a projector and a bed sheet, and pick a family fave streaming on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. Create a cozy space to recline, pass the popcorn, and voilà: Instant blockbuster with the fam.

    2. Set your sights on stargazing

    Point kids’ eyes skyward for the extraordinary Perseid meteor shower, which happens between July 17 and August 24 and peaks on August 12. For nights leading up to and after it, download an astronomy app or two for constellation spotting year-round.

    3. Scavenger hunts

    Kids love scavenger hunts, and there are plenty of ways to make them interactive (and even lesson-packed). Turn little adventure seekers into budding botanists using an app like Project Noah to identify plants, map a hunt at the local library to take a tour through kids’ literature, or give geocaching a try to uncover secret treasures near and far.

    4. Beachy book club

    Find a fab page-turner to devour ocean-side (or poolside, or park-side, or couch-side) with your kid. Early readers will love exploring a read-aloud book with Mom and Dad, and older kids will enjoy diving deep into books that really resonate with them and discussing them with you.

    5. Hit the road

    A road trip to somewhere spectacular guarantees to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Use National Geographic’s National Parks app to plan which of America’s must-see spots you can fit in, and read fun facts aloud en route. Don’t leave home without a few essential travel apps and backseat babysitters (think audiobooks, puzzle games, and sing-along karaoke from movie hits like “Frozen”– if you can stomach it).

    6. Enroll in a virtual summer camp

    From coding and cooking to gaming and summer reading, there are plenty of cool ways to keep little minds engaged throughout the hot days of summer … without even leaving the house.

    7. Make a mark

    Get a jump on those “What I did this summer” essays by encouraging kids to create digital mementos. Whether it’s a scrapbook or a journal documenting their days, a work of visual or musical art, or a virtual world born of their very own code, our modern kids’ guide to creativity will fuel endless hours of creative inspiration.

    Common Sense Media is an independent nonprofit organization offering unbiased ratings and trusted advice to help families make smart media and technology choices. Check out its ratings and recommendations at commonsense.org and sign up for its newsletter to read more articles like this.
    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    See More Related Articles