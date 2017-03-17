6 Tourist Attractions New Yorkers Should Visit With Their Kids

The Empire State Building

Located in Midtown Manhattan, the 86th and 102nd floors of this National Historic Landmark are the Observation Deck and offer stunning 360 degree views of the city up to 80 miles away. One of the most popular places to visit in New York, visitors reach their destination by taking a ride in one of the manually operated elevators that allow them to watch their ascent as they go. In addition to the observation decks, also check out the newly restored art deco-style ceiling murals in the lobby, as well as either of the building’s two exhibits. On the 80th floor, the Dare to Dream Exhibit is a historical and educational experience that walks visitors through the history of the Empire State Building’s engineering and construction. Original documents, including historical photographs, architectural sketches, construction notes, and bookkeeping documents, pay tribute to the architects, builders, and laborers who helped make the iconic skyscraper a reality.

