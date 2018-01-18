New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • 6 Sweet Valentine’s Day Events For The Whole Family

    Don’t miss out on all the Valentine’s Day events going on around the city!

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post
     By Caitlin Wolper

    In the city, it’s the season of love–we’re gearing up for Valentine’s Day. Check out all these events leading up to and during the holiday: whether you want to eat, paint, or craft, we’ve got you covered.

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint This Post

    • Hot Chocolate Festival at City Bakery
      Hot Chocolate Festival at City Bakery

      February may be frigid, but you can cozy up on Valentine’s Day at City Bakery, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. They’re serving up special drinks all month, and on the 14th they’ll bewitch you with their “Love Potion” hot chocolate. February 14 from 7:30am-6pm. 3 West 18th Street. thecitybakery.com.

    • Valentine’s Glow in the Dark Paint Night
      Valentine’s Glow in the Dark Paint Night

      Bored of traditional crafts? Head to Asser Levy Recreation Center for a Valentine’s themed night! You can your kids can use funky glow-in-the-dark paint to create colorful masterpieces inspired by the holiday. Make sure to RSVP for the parents and children session! February 9 from 5pm-6:45pm. Asser Levy Recreation Center, 392 Asser Levy Place. nycgovparks.org.

    • Loving Belugas at Wave Hill
      Loving Belugas at Wave Hill

      Love isn’t just about caring for friends and family–it’s about taking care of the world around us. Encourage this environmental attitude by taking your kids to Family Art Project: Hearts and Flowers, Love for Belugas at Wave Hill. You’ll hear stories about beluga whales and make a beluga sock puppet to take home (or maybe gift for the holiday)! February 11 from 10am-1pm. Wave Hill House, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx. nycgovparks.org.

    •  Valentine’s Heart Cupcake Workshop
       Valentine’s Heart Cupcake Workshop

      Ages 2-5 will love to celebrate V-Day cooking with Taste Buds Kitchen. You and your kids will bake red velvet cupcakes from scratch, and even work together to make heart toppers out of a fondant! It’s a must for any aspiring chef (or anyone who likes a little sugar). How better to celebrate the holiday? February 14 from 10am-11am. Taste Buds Kitchen, 109 West 27th Street. tastebudskitchen.com.

    • Building a Valentine
      Building a Valentine

      Who doesn’t love the architecture of New York City? Capture some of the skyline’s wonder and romance by crafting at the Skyscraper Museum.  You’ll be able to make cards featuring skyscrapers to share with your Valentine, whoever it may be. February 3, from 10:30am-11:45am.The Skyscraper Museum,39 Battery Place. skyscraper.org.

    • Ceramics with the Parents
      Ceramics with the Parents

      Drop in on Valentine’s Day for a session of the recurring Mommy/Daddy and Me Ceramics program, designed for ages 2-3. Though the ceramics don’t need to be holiday-themed, there’s no better way to show and share love than making art with your family! February 14, 10am or 11am. Manhattan Youth Downtown Community Center, 120 Warren Street. manhattanyouth.org.


    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides
    • PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iNTAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjI4MSIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy55b3V0dWJlLmNvbS9lbWJlZC83czEzakdkS3JLYz9yZWw9MCZhdXRvcGxheT0xIiBmcmFtZWJvcmRlcj0iMCIgYWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVuPjwvaWZyYW1lPg==