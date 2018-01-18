6 Sweet Valentine’s Day Events For The Whole Family

Loving Belugas at Wave Hill

Love isn’t just about caring for friends and family–it’s about taking care of the world around us. Encourage this environmental attitude by taking your kids to Family Art Project: Hearts and Flowers, Love for Belugas at Wave Hill. You’ll hear stories about beluga whales and make a beluga sock puppet to take home (or maybe gift for the holiday)! February 11 from 10am-1pm. Wave Hill House, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx. nycgovparks.org.