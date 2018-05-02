6 Super-Cool Father’s Day Gift Ideas

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 17, 2018–show dad some love with these unique and oh-so-hip Father’s Day gift ideas

     By Mia Weber

    Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 17, 2018! Show the special dad in your life (be he your partner, your own dad, or one of your pals–or even yourself) just how much he means to you with one of these super-fun and thoughtful Father’s Day gift ideas!

    Miansai Pewter Flask

    Kiel James Patrick World Adventurer Watch

    Firebox Spreadable Gin – Gin & Tonic Marmalade

    $14.29, firebox.com

    L.L.Bean Insulated Sling, Print

    $24.95, llbean.com

    Unexpected Surprise: The Geek Massage at Haven Spa

    $145-155 for 60 minutes; $35 extra to add on 15 minutes of lower body work, havenspa.nyc

    The Geek Massage at Haven Spa is a combination of therapeutic stretching and targeted deep tissue work that focuses therapy on the upper body (the back, shoulders, neck, chest, head, and arms). Created to address and relieve the myriad of problems that result from long hours hunched over a computer, this massage helps relieve muscle spasms, aches, lack of mobility, headaches, and muscle tightness. Dad will even get a set of T Spheres (rubber massage balls) used during the session to take home for trigger point work on individual specific issues.

