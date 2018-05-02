6 Super-Cool Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 17, 2018! Show the special dad in your life (be he your partner, your own dad, or one of your pals–or even yourself) just how much he means to you with one of these super-fun and thoughtful Father’s Day gift ideas!

United by Blue NYC Banner

Miansai Pewter Flask

Kiel James Patrick World Adventurer Watch

Firebox Spreadable Gin – Gin & Tonic Marmalade

L.L.Bean Insulated Sling, Print

Unexpected Surprise: The Geek Massage at Haven Spa

The Geek Massage at Haven Spa is a combination of therapeutic stretching and targeted deep tissue work that focuses therapy on the upper body (the back, shoulders, neck, chest, head, and arms). Created to address and relieve the myriad of problems that result from long hours hunched over a computer, this massage helps relieve muscle spasms, aches, lack of mobility, headaches, and muscle tightness. Dad will even get a set of T Spheres (rubber massage balls) used during the session to take home for trigger point work on individual specific issues.