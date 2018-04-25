New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • 6 Oh-So-Special Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

    Mother’s Day is coming up on May 13–show mom some love with these unique and luxurious Mother’s Day gift ideas

     By Mia Weber

    Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 13, 2018! Show the special mom in your life (be she your partner, your own mom, or one of your pals–or even yourself) just how much she means to you with one of these super-fun and thoughtful Mother’s Day gift ideas!

    125 Collection Harlem State of Mind Candle

    Kiel James Patrick Mom-O-Gram Necklace

    EMU Australia Wrenlette Slipper

    Zimmermann Zim x G&G London Sunglasses in Cinnamon

    Mark and Graham Circle Rattan Bag

    Unexpected Surprise: Haven Spa

    For an experiential gift, book a Mommy & Me treatment package at Haven Spa in Greenwich Village. Treat mama to a half day of much deserved relaxation and pampering—and join her! This package includes a 45 minute Swedish massage, an Escape facial therapy, a European pedicure, and European manicure.

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

    See More Related Articles