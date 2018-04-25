6 Oh-So-Special Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 13–show mom some love with these unique and luxurious Mother’s Day gift ideas

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 13, 2018! Show the special mom in your life (be she your partner, your own mom, or one of your pals–or even yourself) just how much she means to you with one of these super-fun and thoughtful Mother’s Day gift ideas!

125 Collection Harlem State of Mind Candle

Kiel James Patrick Mom-O-Gram Necklace

EMU Australia Wrenlette Slipper

Zimmermann Zim x G&G London Sunglasses in Cinnamon

Mark and Graham Circle Rattan Bag

Unexpected Surprise: Haven Spa

For an experiential gift, book a Mommy & Me treatment package at Haven Spa in Greenwich Village. Treat mama to a half day of much deserved relaxation and pampering—and join her! This package includes a 45 minute Swedish massage, an Escape facial therapy, a European pedicure, and European manicure.