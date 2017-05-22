6 Great Memorial Day Events Happening All Over NYC

Memorial Day is all about remembering and honoring our countries military service members, but it’s also a great opportunity to spend quality time with the family in the beautiful spring weather. This year, the city has lots of family-friendly Memorial Day activities to offer from the annual Kings County Memorial Day Parade to arts and crafts at local museums. Grab the kids and hit the town for this exciting patriotic holiday in the city.

Memorial Day in Prospect Park

For those looking to get in touch with nature, Prospect Park offers a whole day of family-friendly activities. Starting at noon and continuing till 4pm, the Prospect Park Alliance will be hosting nature exploration programs at the Audubon Center, teaching kids about local plants, the importance of trees, and outdoor skills through hands on activities and tours. Don’t miss the annual Memorial Day potato planting at the Lefferts Historic House starting at 1pm, and close out your Memorial Day in Brooklyn’s largest park with a ride on the 1912 carousel. The carousel will run from 12-5pm, and costs $2 per ride. prospectpark.org

Patriotic Wind Chimes and Fruit Salad at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Spend Memorial Day at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan in the Upper West Side for an afternoon filled with arts and crafts. Drop-in from 10am-1pm to help your toddler make their own star spangled wind chimes. Sign up now and stay for the red white and blue patriotic fruit salad from 11am-noon. Memorial Day is the perfect time to get creative and spend time with your kids, and the Children’s Museum of Manhattan is just the place to do it. Recommended for children ages 5 and under. cmom.org

Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade

Looking for something upbeat and outdoors? Come out and see one of New York City’s five Memorial Day Parades. Arguably the most iconic and well-known is the King’s County Parade in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn. The parade, now in its 150th year, will begin at 11pm at 78th Street and Third Avenue, and will end at John Paul Jones Park. Featuring local service organizations, the NYPD and FDNY, New York high school marching bands, and antique service vehicles, the parade is an exciting and historic way to spend Memorial Day with the family. brooklynmemorialdayparade.com

Badge Making at the Museum of the City of New York

Spend your Memorial Day learning about the history of the city and honoring those that have helped make this country safe by making a badge at the Museum of New York. Once you’ve completed your craft project, peruse the halls filled with exhibits such as “New York At It’s Core” and “Posters And Patriotism.” Memorial Day programs at the museum are free with the price of admission and geared towards families with children ages 6-12. mcny.org

Washington Square Park Art Exhibit

This Memorial Day weekend channel your inner fine artist at the Washington Square Park Art Exhibit created in 1931 after Jackson Pollock and Willem De Kooning set up art for sale in the park. The exhibit has since blossomed into a sprawling event held twice a year during Labor Day and Memorial Day weekends, and features artists and attendees from all over the world. Come see the beautiful artwork from photography to jewelry and paintings, and maybe walk away with a new artistic treasure. wsoae.org

Intrepid Museum Memorial Day Ceremony

For those looking for something more traditional, be sure to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the brave men and women who serve our country from 11am to noon at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. The museum will be hosting events such as concerts, tours and meet and greets all week long leading up to the ceremony as part of New York Cities Fleet Week. Spend quality time with the family at the ceremony and remember what Memorial Day is all about. intrepidmuseum.org