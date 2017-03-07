6 Great Basketball Courts For NYC Kids

New York City is arguably the basketball capital of the world. This is the place where Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Julius Erving developed their skills in Rucker Park before they became legends. This is the place where players like Ron Artest and Stephen Marbury made their ways out of poverty and into stardom from “The Cage” on West 4th Street. This is the place where one of the most prestige basketball arena, Madison Square Garden, is located.

However, even though there are street basketball courts scattered around the city, it might be a hard to find a court that is friendly to children to play. If you are looking for a court for your children to shoot some hoops on the weekends or over break, then we have the perfect list for you.

14 th Street Y

The basketball clinic on 14th Street brings different levels and kinds of basketball drills to the community’s youngsters. The organization has programs for beginner levels as well as more intense tournaments. Children will be evaluated on their skills level and recommended to the best program. Whether it is a formal basketball league game, or a “Hard-To-Guard” clinic that shapes your child’s offensive skill sets, or a specific drill course that focuses primarily on one facet of the game such as rebounding or dribbling, 14th Street Y has what it takes to get your kids into the fun of sport. Also, there are special girls-only basketball courses, too. Monday from 3:30-4:15pm, Tuesday, Wednesday from 3:30-5:15pm, and Sunday from 12-3:30pm. Price: $140-385. Age: 4-14. 344 East 14th Street. 14streety.org

92 nd Street Y

If you are living uptown, don’t worry, becayse there is another “Y” on the 92nd Street offering basketball lessons to little ballers! The 92nd Street Y is currently recruiting for their “Lil’ Ballers” program specially designed for ages 4-5. The program will teach the kids about the basic fundamentals of basketball as well as developing and enhancing their athletic natures. All the coaches are professionally trained and have plenty of experience working with kids to make sure the program is intense but also fun. The first session will be held on March 23, starting from 2pm. The program will last seven weeks. Thursday from 2-2:45pm. Price: from $231. Age: 4-5. 1395 Lexington Ave. 92y.org

Aviator Sports and Events Center

Located in Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field, Aviator Sports and Event Center is not only the perfect destination for sports of all ages, but also the place for family fun. The organization is currently presenting its summer basketball camp for children from ages of 5-15. There will be camps throughout the summer while the kids will work on a a variety of skills a day. Monday to Friday from 9am-3pm. Price:$255-280. Age: 5-15. 3159 Flatbush Avenue. aviatorsports.com

Back 2 Basics Academy

The basketball training facility located in the Bronx is determined to help children from under-served community to better prepare themselves to enter into society, not just in basketball. The program is accepting each and every kid and will allow every kid to play and be in the coach’s system. No matter what skills level your kids are on, if they want to play the game, this is the place that will always give them a chance to play the game they love. Schedules available online. Price: N/A. Age: 4-18. 1510 Zerega Avenue. back2basics-academy.com

Elite Skills

Elite Skills is an indoor gym that facilitates kids who possess a basketball dream to make their dreams come true. The organization is currently presenting the spring break basketball week camp from April 10 to 17. The week long program will help students refine their skills and ready to impress some classmates and potentially their school coaches after they make their return to school later. Monday to Friday from 8am-5pm. Price: $400. Age: 3-17. 231-02 67th Avenue. eliteskills.org

Chelsea Piers Field House