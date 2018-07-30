Milkful Organic Lactation Oat Bars

These organic lactation bars are a perfect breakfast treat! Milkful offers three flavors: Chocolate banana nut, maple nut, and blueberry almond coconut. All flavors are dairy-free, soy-free, wheat-free, and egg-free! And if you don’t enjoy the bars you can send back the uneaten ones within 30 days for a refund. Milkful, organic lactation oat bars, $19.50, milkful.com