5 Treats That Help Increase Lactation
Looking to boost your breast milk supply? Try these 5 treats to help promote healthy lactation!
-
Milky Mama's Lactation Brownies
Satisfy that sweet tooth and increase your milk supply with Milky Mama’s lactation brownies! Milky Mama was founded by Krystal Nicole Duhaney, a registered nurse, International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, and a mother-of-two! Needless to say, she knows what she’s doing. Milky Mama, Lactation Brownies, $15, milkymama.com
-
Milkmakers' Lactation Teas
Enjoy a relaxing cup of tea with Milkmakers’ lactation teas! All of Milkmakers’ lactation teas are organic, natural, dairy-free, and preservative-free. From a blend of lemongrass and ginger to coconut tea, Milkmakers has a flavor for everyone! Milkmakers, Lactation Tea, $15, munchkin.com
-
Boobie Bar Lactation Bars
Boobie Bar is the perfect snack while you’re on the go! Choose from oatmeal chocolate chip, peanut butter, and blueberry coconut. Boobie Bar also offers a gluten-free option. Boobie Bar, lactation bars, $17.99, buybuybaby.com
-
Stork and Dove's Booby Boons Lactation Cookies
Cooked with high quality, non-GMO ingredients like nutritional yeast, oats, and sunflower lecithin, Booby Boons lactation cookies promote healthy lactation! Try their cocoa quinoa, oatmeal raisin, or chocolate chip flavors. Stork and Dove’s Booby Boons, lactation cookies, $10, target.com
-
Milkful Organic Lactation Oat Bars
These organic lactation bars are a perfect breakfast treat! Milkful offers three flavors: Chocolate banana nut, maple nut, and blueberry almond coconut. All flavors are dairy-free, soy-free, wheat-free, and egg-free! And if you don’t enjoy the bars you can send back the uneaten ones within 30 days for a refund. Milkful, organic lactation oat bars, $19.50, milkful.com