5 Places To Watch The Super Bowl With The Family

With the regular season in the books and the playoffs underway, it’s time to figure out where to watch Super Bowl LI on February 5 with the tribe. Ideally, a crystal football would transport the whole family to Houston for the big game. But for those stuck in NYC and don’t want to stay home, we’ve rounded up a couple of places where you and your clan can watch the best teams go at it on the gridiron. No matter which team wins, you’re bound to score a touchdown at one of these places. For the extra point, don’t forget the dessert. Game on!

Ainsworth Park: Families with older kids looking for a Super Bowl viewing experience with a touch of class can head over to this stylish neighborhood restaurant. Serving upscale American fare, sports aficionados can kickoff Super Bowl night by munching on sliders, tacos, oysters, and crudité. At halftime, fans can dine on salads, burgers, steaks, tacos, and sandwiches along with their famous mac and cheese. With 7,000 square feet of space, 65 TVs, and comfy leather seating, the entire family is sure to have an unforgettable sporting experience. 10am to 1am. À la carte menu, $9-$47. 111 East 18th St. (212) 673-2467. theainsworth.com

Brother Jimmy’s: Football fans who are looking for some “down home” cooking with a dose of southern hospitality can hang out at this local haunt to watch Super Bowl LI. Known for its legendary North Carolina slow-smokin’ barbeque, grown-ups can also nosh on “down South” favorites like hush puppies, Southern rub BBQ wings, fried green tomatoes, Nashville hot chicken, Carolina pulled pork, brisket, mac and cheese, and collard greens. Pint-sized football fans can dine on BBQ wings, burgers, a mini pulled chicken dish, mashed potatoes, French fries, and mac and cheese. During the trophy presentation, families can nibble on sweet treats like ol’ fashioned banana pudding or fried oreos which are sure to provide comfort no matter which team wins! 11:30am to midnight. À la carte menu, $8-$23.50 & children’s menu (age 12 and under): free children’s meal with every $10 spent by an adult. Locations: 181 Lexington Avenue, 212-779-7427; 116 E. 16th Street, 212-673-6465; 416 8th Avenue, 212-967-7603. brotherjimmys.com

Empellón Al Pastor: With a 100” projection screen over the bar, families who love tacos and just want to check in on the game can flock to Empellón Al Pastor. The menu showcases its housemade tortilla filled with tasty options such as bistec, chipotle chicken, chorizo, mushrooms, and nopales (cactus). Those who prefer something other than tacos can munch on spicy wings and sides such as corn on the cob, black beans, or a meaty stew. 1pm to midnight. À la carte menu, $5-$14 & unlimited tacos and adult drinks, $45pp for 1.5 hours. 132 St. Marks Place. 212-367-0999. empellon.com

Harlem Tavern: Catch the Super Bowl at this neighborhood bar and restaurant that transforms into a sports mecca when the big game is on TV. At kickoff, families can enjoy tailgate favorites such as wings, burgers, ribs, sandwiches, and much more! While Lady Gaga is performing, your family build their own mac and cheese dish with options like smoked bacon and buffalo chicken. Kiddos can order from their own play card that features penne pasta with tomato sauce, chicken fingers, grilled cheese, and burgers. This kid-friendly sports bar is sure to score points with the family! 11am to midnight. Adult à la carte menu, $9-$26; Children’s (under age 12) à la carte menu, $6 each. 153 Frederick Douglass Blvd. (212) 866-4500. harlemtavern.com

The Playwright Irish Pub: Surrounded by TVs, there’s not a bad seat in the house at this Midtown sports haven. Families can root for their favorite team while noshing on Irish and American fare. The Football Menu features an Irish breakfast, buffalo wings, chicken fingers, nachos, chicken quesadillas, burgers, and a steak sandwich. Young quarterbacks can dine on their own menu showcasing chicken fingers, burgers, grilled cheese, and spaghetti with marina sauce. Cap off the meal with tailgate delicacies such as cheesecake, apple pie, or red velvet cake. From kickoff to the end of the game, the family is sure to have a great time at this sports bar! Regular menu also available. 10am to 4am. À la carte NFL menu, $13-$18 & à la carte children’s menu, $9 each. 27 West 35 Street. 212-268-8868. playwrightirishpubnyc.com