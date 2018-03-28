5 Maternity Wardrobe Essentials You Can Re-Wear After Baby

Maternity clothes can be versatile pieces that serve you during, as well as after, pregnancy–check out these five maternity wardrobe essentials that you can wear even after baby comes

Pregnancy comes with many changes, from the shape of your body to the new little life that will come into the world. There will be worries, of course, but you shouldn’t spend your time worrying about transitioning your maternity wardrobe to your postpartum body. If you’re smart about your investments, the clothes you choose will be versatile pieces that can serve you during pregnancy and beyond. Check out these five maternity wardrobe essentials that you can wear even after the baby arrives.

1. Neutral Tanks and Tees

This may seem like an obvious option, but finding great maternity tees that take you from the start of your pregnancy and see you through to post-baby is really important. Look for tees and tanks with shirring that allows for growth but is also a flattering option even when you’re no longer pregnant. Your body will not magically shrink back down to your regular size immediately, so allow yourself some grace by having these neutral, comfortable pieces on hand. Are you planning on breastfeeding? You can also find maternity tanks and tees that double as nursing tops, extending their usefulness even further.

2. Tunics

Tunics are a great all around versatile piece to add to your wardrobe regardless of your trimester or how long after baby you want to wear them. You can mix these up these with maternity leggings, jeans, tights and more, depending on the season. Finding a loose fit will ensure there’s room to grow through pregnancy but will allow you to relax once baby comes. It’s important to feel comfortable, especially with all the emotions and struggles that a new baby can bring.

3. Dresses with Stretch

Find a good wrap dress that makes you feel beautiful. Self-confidence can be hard to find right after giving birth, but if you’re wearing the right dress, well, you feel like you can conquer the world (while caring for a baby!). Some of the best maternity dresses have got style, stretch, flatter the body and can also be worn during nursing. Most importantly, find one that’s comfortable and makes you feel like a million bucks.

4. Elastic Leggings

These may not be the most glamorous option, but they will serve you well. When it comes to pregnancy and new motherhood, sometimes simplest is best. Keeping a few pairs of black leggings on hand can make all the difference when you need something easy and comfortable to slip on when you’ve just got things to do. Pair them with long sweaters, tees and tanks for a classic look for a mom on the go.

5. Comfy Cardigans

With all the foundational pieces that we recommend, there’s always room for the most perfect comfy cardigan. No matter the size of your tummy, the cardigan can be thrown on top of a tee or provide extra coverage when nursing. Having at least one on hand each season can be an easy option for completing your look. Depending on the temperature, you can choose a heavier or thinner material to keep you warm or cool.

Building a maternity wardrobe shouldn’t be stressful for expecting mothers. Your focus should be on enjoying the beauty of pregnancy and new motherhood, not worrying about how you’ll fit into your skinny jeans right away. Finding classic and versatile maternity pieces will give you the space to grow and allow you the grace you’ll need in your postpartum body.

Amanda Light is a fashion forward Mom of two who provides practical and budget friendly wardrobe advice. She not only writes for her blog Prim and Propah, and for thredUP.com, an online/offline consignment store where you can find a great maternity selection on their website.