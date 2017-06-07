5 Great Places To Spend International Picnic Day In New York City

Manhattan Beach Park

Located in southern Brooklyn, Manhattan Beach Park is the quintessential destination for a beach picnic. With its extensive boardwalk and children's playgrounds, it's no surprise that this is first on our list. It's easy to get to by subway, and the beach has everything from baseball diamonds and to wi-fi hotspots, so it's impossible for kids to be bored. You can slap some burgers and hot dogs on one of the grills in the designated (and free!) barbecue areas or let the kids splash around in the spray showers to cool off. Don't forget to pack your sunscreen!



Photo source: nycgovparks.org