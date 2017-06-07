5 Great Places To Spend International Picnic Day In New York City
Bust out your baskets, folks. It’s finally picnic season!
Pack your favorite red-checkered blanket, containers filled with snacks, and bubble wands, because International Picnic Day is on June 18! There are more than 50 parks in Brooklyn and Manhattan alone, but these are our top five picnicking picks that your family will love.
-
Manhattan Beach Park
Located in southern Brooklyn, Manhattan Beach Park is the quintessential destination for a beach picnic. With its extensive boardwalk and children's playgrounds, it's no surprise that this is first on our list. It's easy to get to by subway, and the beach has everything from baseball diamonds and to wi-fi hotspots, so it's impossible for kids to be bored. You can slap some burgers and hot dogs on one of the grills in the designated (and free!) barbecue areas or let the kids splash around in the spray showers to cool off. Don't forget to pack your sunscreen!
Photo source: nycgovparks.org
-
Central Park: Great Lawn
This park is classic, and a perfect place to blow some bubbles or cloud gaze while simultaneously munching on some snacks. Located in the middle of the park, the Great Lawn is known as one of the most famous lawns in the world. It's no surprise though, just look at that luscious green grass and spacious lounging area! The kids will utilize this as the best time to do some cartwheels and play tag, or maybe even catch one of the six baseball games at the surrounding ball fields.
Photo source: Julio Hernandez-Miyares (Flickr)
-
Prospect Park
Besides being a great place to picnic, Prospect Park has an extensive zoo featuring nearly 400 animals and a hand-carved carousel for the kids. Families can also enjoy the Zucker Natural Exploration Area, where kids can discover storm-wrecked trees and learn about the importance of nature preservation. Make sure to take them to Lefferts Historic House, where families take a trip into an 18th-century farmhouse, and kids get to learn how to sew, churn butter, and make candles. Prospect Park is jam-packed with so many activities for kids that it's no wonder it's known for being Brooklyn's most popular park for families.
Photo source: prospectpark.org
-
Madison Square Park
If you don't want to pack some lunch or want to try something a local vendor, make sure to stop by the original Shake Shack! Families can enjoy milkshakes and burgers while looking at the spectacular artwork and sculptures throughout the park. On International Picnic Day, a tree surgeon will be teaching a hands-on workshop about tree canopies. Madison Square Park is perfect for people-watching and introducing the kids to nature while remaining in the heart of Manhattan.
Photo source: nycgovparks.org
-
Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1
If you're looking for a more relaxing environment head over to Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1, where families can enjoy the picture-perfect Instagram-worthy views of Manhattan from across the river. The playground is perfect for toddlers with an array of playhouses and jungle gyms. Stop by the Sumac path to see the yellow and blue wildflowers growing in one of the many gardens. Children will not only enjoy seeing the colorful flowers in bloom, but they'll also get a kick out of the bees and butterflies zooming around the garden!
Photo source: Jean Acosta (DumboNYC)