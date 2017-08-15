5 Fun Ways To Spend Your Labor Day

Don’t listen to the fashion gods when it comes to wearing white, you’ll need it in this summer heat! Honor our day of celebration for the labor movement September 4 while sipping on some lemonade in Central Park. We rounded up five of our favorite things to do while in the city. Grab your sunnies, picnic blankets, and the whole fam for some adventures to say goodbye to the summer.

NYC Unicycle Festival – Free

Let the kids learn a unique hobby by learning how to ride a unicycle. Take the carnival classic for a spin to teach them the art of balance and have them impress their friends with this insane trick. Master the art of entertainment all while getting to your destination. All around the Brooklyn Bridge, Battery Park, Central Park, and Coney Island, this uniwheeled madness will gain you skills to last a lifetime. While you’re around the area, head on over to Governor’s Island for even more events and adventures! nycunifest.com

NYC Labor Day Parade – Free

Celebrate the start of Labor Day weekend right in the heart of origins of Labor Day. This three-day parade is themed around New York being “Union Made.” March with actors, nurses, and engineers as you celebrate and support workers liberating old laws from back-in-the-day! Starting Saturday September 9, you kick off the joyous celebration with food and fun activities with the family on 5th Avenue at 44th Street. nycclc.org

West Indian Day Parade 2017 – Free

Take the kids on a cultural adventure for the weekend filled with dancing, singing, and food…lots of food. The parade starts at 11am on Labor Day and goes on for a wild seven hours showcasing the elaborate costumes put on by the performers. Get sprayed with an array of colors by the parade-goers throwing around colorful powder paints and dance with all the local Crown Heights, Brooklyn, residents for the most interactive geography lesson. wiadcacarnival.org

Great North River Tugboat Race and Competition – Free

Feeling like you want to gain some sea legs? Watch as the tugboats show what they have to offer at Hudson River Park in Pier 84 to West 79th Street Boat Basin where they’ll also be competing in a race. Pick your fave tugboat and make your way on over to cheering for it as you munch on some park food favorites. If you want to have the little Popeye in you come out, there’s even a spinach eating competition for even the strongest of sailors. Maybe they should have named this the Popeye Parade! workingharbor.org

Back To School Bash – Free

School may be coming back soon but that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy even the last bit of your summer days. Visit the Habana Outpost in Fort Greene as the kids make some friends that will last a lifetime. Join them as they get their face painted, dance, and watch stilt-walkers! What’s best of is is that there are free goods like notebooks, pencils, and rulers! All ages are welcome and there’s no need to feel that back-to-school glum. habanaoutpost.com

