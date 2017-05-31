5 Best Family-Friendly Food Tours In NYC

New York is home to a wide variety of foods, and a whole lot of families, so what better way to spend a weekend than by partaking in a food tour? Whether you like desserts, pizza, chocolate, or whatever else you can dream up, this is the city to experience a food tour. Put on your walking shoes, grab the kiddies, and be prepared to indulge in some tasty treats!

First up on the list of family-friendly food tours is Sugartooth. Dedicated to making your life just a little bit sweeter here in the city, and encouraging city residents to visit their local vendors, Sugartooth is all about the dessert life. Children ages 0-3 are absolutely free, tours come in a variety of themes (“Sweeter than Sugar,” “Bright Lights & Broadway,” and several others) and it costs about $50. This is perfect for even the most seasoned of New Yorkers, as Sugartooth prides itself on unveiling hidden delights to longtime city residents. sugartoothtours.com

This tour has been around since 1999 and has built a reputation over the years. Open to all ages from all over the world, the variety of choices will make your mouth melt! Take a walk down to NoHO, visit Chelsea Market, enter the interesting world of Chinatown, visit Brooklyn, or any of the other delectable neighborhood food tours available. As an added bonus, they hand our free bottles of water to help keep you hydrated after a day of walking and eating. Age 13 and up: $54, and ages 3-12: $35. foodsofny.com

What’s New York City without a spin around Brooklyn? A Slice of Brooklyn is known for pointing out famous spots in the borough–and they boast the only chocolate bus tour in the city. Lots of chocolate is produced in Brooklyn, and you can see and taste it for yourself! There is also the pizza tour, because who doesn’t love Brooklyn pizza? You’ll visit Coney Island, Grimaldi’s, and even get a glimpse of some famous movie locations. Tickets are to be purchased in advance and all are welcome; pricing starts at $50. asliceofbrooklyn.com

This is the perfect choice for those who may not have as much cash to shell out (most food tours range from about $45-70), and are looking to enjoy sampling lots of food without breaking the bank. Tours are available in Harlem, Chinatown, East Village, and a whole lot of other cool neighborhoods. Tours are family friendly and open to all ages. freetoursbyfoot.com

Rounding out this list is the famous “Flatiron Food Tour,” which treks through the famous neighborhood and ends in the wonderful Union Square. These two neighborhoods are definitely the places to take pictures and act like a tourist, all while savoring every bite of the delicious foods found in the area. Tours take place rain or shine and are open to all ages for $50 ($40 for kids 4-10). Take a bite in Eataly, enjoy Union Square Farmer’s Marker (on Saturdays only), and take the time to enjoy food in New York City and stroll with family. Book tickets online and in advance. likealocaltours.com

