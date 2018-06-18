Patriotic Picks For The 4th Of July
Dress your kiddos in summery shades of red, white, and blue for the 4th of July with our guide to coolest patriotic picks for kids of all ages (and a couple treats for mom and dad as well!)
With summer in full swing and the 4th of July right around the corner, now’s the perfect time to make sure your kiddos are outfitted in shades of red, white, and blue to celebrate the holiday! Whether you’re spending the day in the city or by the beach, our 4th of July gift picks are sure to help your little ones shine as brightly as the fireworks in the night sky!
10 Patriotic Picks For The 4th Of July:
Pink Chicken Sally Sailor Dress
Pink Chicken Sally Sailor Dress, $70, pinkchicken.com
TukTuk Designs Short Sleeve Siam Sailboats, Red
TukTuk Designs Short Sleeve Siam Sailboats, Red, from Maisonette, $48, maisonette.com
Mark & Graham Personalized Nylon Flag, American Flag
Mark & Graham Personalized Nylon Flag, American Flag, $89-199, markandgraham.com
J.Crew Girls' Star-Print Romper
J.Crew Girls’ Star-Print Romper, $59.50, jcrew.com
Old Navy Flag-Print Built-In Flex Shirt for Toddler Boys
Old Navy Flag-Print Built-In Flex Shirt for Toddler Boys, $12, oldnavy.gap.com
Kiel James Patrick Tahiti Sail Bracelet
Kiel James Patrick Tahiti Sail Bracelet, $58, kieljamespatrick.com
Ralph Lauren Kids Flag Tassel Cotton Sweater
Ralph Lauren Kids Flag Tassel Cotton Sweater, $65, ralphlauren.com
Boden Fun Breton T-shirt
Boden Fun Breton T-shirt, Crayon Red/Ecru Stars, $12-22, bodenusa.com
TOMS Clare V. Blue Denim Women's Deconstructed Alpargatas
TOMS Clare V. Blue Denim Women’s Deconstructed Alpargatas, $74.95, toms.com
Cabo Cado Martha's Vineyard Beach Tote • Red & Blue
Cabo Cado Martha’s Vineyard Beach Tote • Red & Blue, $40, cabocado.com