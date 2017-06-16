4th Of July Gear For Babies & Toddlers
Make sure the littlest members of the family are all set to celebrate the 4th of July with these sweet red, white, and blue picks
Even the smallest member of the family can show their patriotism this 4th of July with our selective of fun red, white, and blue treats and gifts just for babies and toddlers. Whether attending a delicious BBQ, watching the fireworks or enjoying the warm weather, make sure your little ones are sporting their stars and stripes. This is the perfect time of the year to break out your loudest clothing and accessories to celebrate 241 years of independence!
Baby GAP Stripe Shorty One-Piece
It doesn’t get more patriotic than red, white, and blue stripes. Your little dude will surely be the best dressed at your 4th of July BBQ with this one-piece from Baby GAP. The collared neck and pocket patch details give this one-piece a fresh and cool summery look. $15.99, gap.com
Ralph Lauren Baby Flag Combed Cotton Sweater
Ralph Lauren has become synonymous with classic American Style, and now your tiny tot can join in on the fun with this Flag Combed Cotton Sweater. Great for those cooler summer nights, the fun texture and hand-embroidered flag make this sweater the perfect choice for a comfortable 4th of July outfit. $125, ralphlauren.com
U.S. Presidential Blocks from Sprout SF
It’s never too early to learn about the founding fathers. American presidential history is made simple with these wooden blocks from Sprout. All 45 blocks come illustrated with the name of a president and fun facts about them. Flip all the blocks to the same side and fit them together to create an American flag. $100, sproutsanfrancisco.com
Old Navy Ruffle-Trim Swing Dress for Baby
This red, white, and blue ice cream print looks good enough to eat. In the perfect color palette for the 4th of July, this cotton Ruffle-Trim Swing Dress from Old Navy is light and airy, making it perfect for the hot July weather. $8.40, oldnavy.gap.com
H&M Jersey Sailor Jumpsuit
Get your little sailor ready for the day with this red, white, and blue striped Jersey Sailor Jumpsuit from H&M with adorable faux overalls. Made with 100 percent cotton and machine washable, this jumpsuit will withstand any adventure your little dude gets into --and do it in style. $12.99, hm.com
Boden Fun Summer Jersey Play Set
Boden may be a British clothing company, but this Jersey Play Set from Boden is the perfect outfit for celebrating America. The contrasting red, white, and blue colors, stripes and fun applique make it a great set for the whole summer. $44, bodenusa.com
TOMS Blue Lobsters Tiny Classics
Give your infant's 4th of July outfit a nautical twist with these adorable TOMS Classics. The sock liner and canvas outer layer make these shoes extra comfortable for those taking their first steps. Best of all, for every pair of shoes sold, TOMS will donate another pair to a child in need. $32, toms.com
Estella Organic Whale Baby Blanket And Rattle Gift Set
No matter how old you are, there’s nothing better than a comfy blanket! This Whale blanket and starfish rattle set from Estella will keep your baby cozy all summer long, and it’s organic and eco-friendly! $45, estella-nyc.com
Ju-Ju-Be Be Neat Bib - The Commodore
There’s no better way to celebrate the 4th of July than with delicious food. Make sure your infant stays clean with this nautical bib from Ju-Ju-Be. The magnetic closure and Teflon fabric protector make this item super convenient for even the messiest eaters. Best of all, it’s reversible! Flip it over to change those anchors into blue and white stripes. $22, ju-ju-be.com
aden + anais Classic Swaddle in Navy Beach Stripe
Sport some blue and white stripes while toting around your little one with this functional cotton muslin swaddle. This versatile design can also function as a stroller-cover, burp cloth, or nursing cloth, and the super soft fabric will keep your infant comfortable throughout the festivities! $16, adenandanais.com