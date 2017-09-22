49 Local Resources For Children With Special Needs
Our favorite valuable education resources for students with special needs.
Taking care of a child is never easy–it truly does take a village to raise one, and raising a child with special needs is no different. In New York City, there are several villages to help with each need of any individual child. Here are a few resources to help get you started.
Resources for Medical Information
Center for Children with Special Needs barnabashealth.org
The Early Childhood Direction Center (ECDC) p12.nysed.gov
Easter Seals New York easterseals.com
Marina Pediatrics marinapediatrics.com
Schools Specializing in IEP
Aaron School (Private) aaronschool.org
Gillen Brewer School (Private) gillenbrewer.com
The Heartshare School heartshare.org
New York Center for Autism Charter School (Public) nycautismcharterschool.org
Reece School (Private) reeceschool.org
Stephen Gaynor School (Private) stephengaynor.org
PS 35 schools.nyc.gov
PS 79 Horan School (Public) schools.nyc.gov
PS 226 psis226.com
PS 811 Mickey Mantle School schools.nyc.gov
Tutoring
All About Kids allaboutkidsny.com
Big City Tutoring bigcitytutoring.com
EBL Coaching eblcoaching.com
The Evolved Education Company evolveded.com
HB Academics hbacademics.org
New York Public Library Enrichment Zone Afterschool Program nypl.org
The Study Shack thestudyshack.com
The Tutoring Collective thetutoringcollective.com
The Varsity Pen thevarsitypen.com
WHEDCO Education and Youth Development whedco.org
WyzAnt wyzant.com
Wiz + Kid Tutoring wizkidsedu.com
Afterschool Programs for IEPs
AHRC After School Programs ahrcnyc.org
Association of Metroarea Autistic Children (AMAC) amac.org
Block Institute blockinstitute.org
Center for Family Support cfsny.org
Elmy’s Special Services elmysspecialservices.org
Esperanza Center esperanzacenter.com
Heaven’s Hands Community Services hhcsny.org
INCLUDEnyc includenyc.org
Kings Bay YM-YWHA kingsbayy.org
OHEL Bais Ezra ohelfamily.org
Family and Individual Support Groups
Autism Society of America autism-society.org
Center for Family Support cfsny.org
Eihab Children’s Services eihab.org
Heartshare Human Services heartshare.org
Manhattan Mothers and Others yai.org
Parent to Parent of New York State parenttoparentnys.org
Sports and Performing Arts Classes/ Therapy
Adaptive Climbing adaptiveclimbinggroup.org
Brooklyn Conservatory of Music bkcm.org
Kicking the Spectrum kickingthespectrum.com
Literature at Play nycchildrenstheater.org
Mark Morris Dance Group markmorrisdancegroup.org
Nordoff – Robbins Center for Music Therapy at NYU steinhardt.nyu.edu
Prospect Park Tennis Center prospectpark.org
SwimJim swimjim.com
Swim Works swimworksnyc.com
Yoga for the Special Child specialyoga.com