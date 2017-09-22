49 Local Resources For Children With Special Needs

Taking care of a child is never easy–it truly does take a village to raise one, and raising a child with special needs is no different. In New York City, there are several villages to help with each need of any individual child. Here are a few resources to help get you started.

Resources for Medical Information

Center for Children with Special Needs barnabashealth.org

The Early Childhood Direction Center (ECDC) p12.nysed.gov

Easter Seals New York easterseals.com

Marina Pediatrics marinapediatrics.com

Schools Specializing in IEP

Aaron School (Private) aaronschool.org

Gillen Brewer School (Private) gillenbrewer.com

The Heartshare School heartshare.org

New York Center for Autism Charter School (Public) nycautismcharterschool.org

Reece School (Private) reeceschool.org

Stephen Gaynor School (Private) stephengaynor.org

PS 35 schools.nyc.gov

PS 79 Horan School (Public) schools.nyc.gov

PS 226 psis226.com

PS 811 Mickey Mantle School schools.nyc.gov

Tutoring

All About Kids allaboutkidsny.com

Big City Tutoring bigcitytutoring.com

EBL Coaching eblcoaching.com

The Evolved Education Company evolveded.com

HB Academics hbacademics.org

New York Public Library Enrichment Zone Afterschool Program nypl.org

The Study Shack thestudyshack.com

The Tutoring Collective thetutoringcollective.com

The Varsity Pen thevarsitypen.com

WHEDCO Education and Youth Development whedco.org

WyzAnt wyzant.com

Wiz + Kid Tutoring wizkidsedu.com



SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY WEEKLY SCOOP A curated selection of the best of New York Family’s print and online content in your inbox each week, including parenting, education, lifestyle, and family fun coverage for parents of toddlers to tweens. Weekly Scoop See Sample Weekend Planner See Sample New York Family Partners See Sample New York Family Baby See Sample New York Family Sports See Sample New York Family Camps See Sample New York Family Education See Sample New York Family Mitzvah See Sample Submit Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Afterschool Programs for IEPs

AHRC After School Programs ahrcnyc.org

Association of Metroarea Autistic Children (AMAC) amac.org

Block Institute blockinstitute.org

Center for Family Support cfsny.org

Elmy’s Special Services elmysspecialservices.org

Esperanza Center esperanzacenter.com

Heaven’s Hands Community Services hhcsny.org

INCLUDEnyc includenyc.org

Kings Bay YM-YWHA kingsbayy.org

OHEL Bais Ezra ohelfamily.org

Family and Individual Support Groups

Autism Society of America autism-society.org

Center for Family Support cfsny.org

Eihab Children’s Services eihab.org

Heartshare Human Services heartshare.org

Manhattan Mothers and Others yai.org

Parent to Parent of New York State parenttoparentnys.org

Sports and Performing Arts Classes/ Therapy

Adaptive Climbing adaptiveclimbinggroup.org

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music bkcm.org

Kicking the Spectrum kickingthespectrum.com

Literature at Play nycchildrenstheater.org

Mark Morris Dance Group markmorrisdancegroup.org

Nordoff – Robbins Center for Music Therapy at NYU steinhardt.nyu.edu

Prospect Park Tennis Center prospectpark.org

SwimJim swimjim.com

Swim Works swimworksnyc.com

Yoga for the Special Child specialyoga.com