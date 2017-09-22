New York Family Magazine
    • 49 Local Resources For Children With Special Needs

    Our favorite valuable education resources for students with special needs.

     By Meghan Brown

    Taking care of a child is never easy–it truly does take a village to raise one, and raising a child with special needs is no different. In New York City, there are several villages to help with each need of any individual child. Here are a few resources to help get you started.

    Resources for Medical Information

    Center for Children with Special Needs barnabashealth.org

    The Early Childhood Direction Center (ECDC) p12.nysed.gov

    Easter Seals New York easterseals.com

    Marina Pediatrics marinapediatrics.com

    Schools Specializing in IEP

    Aaron School (Private) aaronschool.org

    Gillen Brewer School (Private) gillenbrewer.com

    The Heartshare School heartshare.org

    New York Center for Autism Charter School (Public) nycautismcharterschool.org

    Reece School (Private) reeceschool.org

    Stephen Gaynor School (Private) stephengaynor.org

    PS 35 schools.nyc.gov

    PS 79 Horan School (Public) schools.nyc.gov

    PS 226 psis226.com

    PS 811 Mickey Mantle School schools.nyc.gov

    Tutoring

    All About Kids allaboutkidsny.com

    Big City Tutoring bigcitytutoring.com

    EBL Coaching eblcoaching.com

    The Evolved Education Company evolveded.com

    HB Academics hbacademics.org

    New York Public Library Enrichment Zone Afterschool Program nypl.org

    The Study Shack thestudyshack.com

    The Tutoring Collective thetutoringcollective.com

    The Varsity Pen thevarsitypen.com

    WHEDCO Education and Youth Development whedco.org

    WyzAnt wyzant.com

    Wiz + Kid Tutoring wizkidsedu.com

    Afterschool Programs for IEPs

    AHRC After School Programs ahrcnyc.org

    Association of Metroarea Autistic Children (AMAC) amac.org

    Block Institute blockinstitute.org

    Center for Family Support cfsny.org

    Elmy’s Special Services elmysspecialservices.org

    Esperanza Center esperanzacenter.com

    Heaven’s Hands Community Services hhcsny.org

    INCLUDEnyc includenyc.org

    Kings Bay YM-YWHA kingsbayy.org

    OHEL Bais Ezra ohelfamily.org

    Family and Individual Support Groups

    Autism Society of America autism-society.org

    Center for Family Support cfsny.org

    Eihab Children’s Services eihab.org

    Heartshare Human Services heartshare.org

    Manhattan Mothers and Others yai.org

    Parent to Parent of New York State parenttoparentnys.org

    Sports and Performing Arts Classes/ Therapy

    Adaptive Climbing adaptiveclimbinggroup.org

    Brooklyn Conservatory of Music bkcm.org

    Kicking the Spectrum kickingthespectrum.com

    Literature at Play nycchildrenstheater.org

    Mark Morris Dance Group markmorrisdancegroup.org

    Nordoff – Robbins Center for Music Therapy at NYU steinhardt.nyu.edu

    Prospect Park Tennis Center prospectpark.org

    SwimJim swimjim.com

    Swim Works swimworksnyc.com

    Yoga for the Special Child specialyoga.com

