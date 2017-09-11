3 Afterschool Snack Ideas From Martha & Marley Spoon
Win the afterschool snack game this fall with these 3 healthy & yummy recipes from food goddesses at Martha & Marley Spoon
Martha & Marley Spoon recipes are perfect for busy parents–they save time and cook a healthy meal! Launched last summer, Martha & Marley Spoon is a meal-kit delivery service featuring yummy recipes and savvy cooking techniques straight from Martha Stewart herself—plus, the culinary team at Martha & Marley Spoon is headed by Jennifer Aaronson (a former Food & Entertaining Editor for Martha Stewart Living and a Westchester mom). Martha & Marley Spoon provides delicious recipes and pre-portioned seasonal ingredients delivered to your door. You can select the Family Box option for a family of four and customize your deliveries by choosing preferred recipes online. While simple weeknight meals (with no waste!) are the goal, the service will also be offering a special Thanksgiving meal option this year. Visit marleyspoon.com to learn more.
The school year is under way, which means that it’s time for parents all over the city up their afterschool snack game! We turned to fab foodies Jennifer Aaronson (see above) and Grace Parisi from Martha & Marley Spoon for three amazing kid-friendly snack recipes that are easy, healthy, and yummy!
Click through the slider below for fab recipes for DIY Cereal Bars, Pizza Crackers, and Apple-Peanut Butter-Granola Sandwiches!
DIY Cereal Bars
INGREDIENTS
3 cups cereal of choice or a mix of cereals (for e.g. toasted O’s, flakes, puffed rice)
3/4 cup add-ins, or a mix of add-ins (for e.g. chopped nuts, dried fruits, coconut flakes, chocolate chips)
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup thick, liquid sweetener of choice (for e.g. honey, agave nectar, or brown rice syrup)
1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
A pinch of spice, such as cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, ground ginger
DIRECTIONS
1) Line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper or plastic wrap.
2) Combine 3 cups cereal and 3/4 cup add-ins in a medium bowl.
3) Combine butter, sugar, liquid sweetener, salt, and pinch of spice, if desired, in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Continue to boil for 2 minutes then immediately remove from heat and pour over cereal mixture.
4) Stir to combine then transfer to baking dish and press down with a spatula or piece of parchment or plastic wrap to flatten. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes, then cut into squares or bars.
Photo by Laura Manzano
-
Pizza Crackers
Makes 2 servings
INGREDIENTS
12 sturdy crackers (for e.g. Triscuit or Crostini)
1/2 cup marinara sauce
1 cup toppings: (for e.g. leftover sausage, chicken, or ham, chopped broccoli or spinach)
1 cup shredded mozzarella
DIRECTIONS
1) Preheat the broiler and position a rack 4–6 inches from the heat source. Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment.
2) Arrange crackers on the baking sheet and spread each with 2 teaspoons sauce.
3) Top with toppings of your choice. Sprinkle with mozzarella and broil until bubbling, about 1 minute (watch closely as broilers vary greatly).
Photo by Laura Manzano
-
Apple-Peanut Butter-Granola Sandwiches
Makes 2 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 large apple (for e.g. Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Honeycrisp)
2 tablespoons nut butter (for e.g peanut, almond, cashew)
1/2 cup fruit and nut granola
DIRECTIONS
1) Cut apple crosswise into 1/4-inch slices. Tap out any seeds. Pat dry on both sides with paper towels.
2) Spread a thin layer of nut butter on all slices.
3) Sprinkle with granola. Close sandwiches, pressing to flatten slightly and serve!
Photo by Laura Manzano